News Releases

VA Puget Sound surpasses 82,000 vaccine doses

May 06, 2021

VA Puget Sound Health Care System’s goal all along has been to vaccinate its health care eligible Veterans and newly eligible Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veteran Affairs (CHAMPVA) as quickly as it received the vaccines.

VA Puget Sound continues drive-thru and rural COVID-19 vaccine clinics

April 27, 2021

VA Puget Sound Health Care System continues drive-thru and rural COVID-19 vaccine clinics under its Rural Health Initiative, which kicked off March 4, 2021 with its first visit to Little Creek Casino Resort in Shelton.

Standing up against sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence

April 13, 2021

“We, VA Puget Sound Health Care System, pledge to never commit, excuse or stay silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence against others,” is the White Ribbon VA pledge being taken by employees throughout VA Puget Sound across Western Washington.

Giving a voice to military sexual trauma during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 01, 2021

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM)

VA Puget Sound Health Care System begins Janssen COVID-19 Vaccinations

March 11, 2021

VA Puget Sound Health Care System will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

VA Puget Sound Health Care System going on the road with drive-through COVID-19 vaccines

March 03, 2021

VA Puget Sound Health Care System is going on the road with drive-through COVID-19 vaccines as part of its Rural Health Initiative.

VA reaches milestone vaccinating its 1 millionth Veteran

February 18, 2021

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Health Administration announced Feb. 17, 2021 that it vaccinated its 1 millionth Veteran with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

75 years of academic partnerships

January 29, 2021

VA Puget Sound celebrates 75 years of academic partnerships to improve the health of Veterans and the nation

VA Puget Sound Health Care System to begin vaccinating Veterans and front-line workers

December 15, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced publication of its dynamic VA Vaccination Distribution Plan, and the VA Puget Sound Health Care System will begin vaccinating Veterans and frontline health care employees tomorrow.

VA Puget Sound participates in VA’s Veterans Health Administration celebrating 75 years

December 12, 2020

This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration.

