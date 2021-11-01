News Releases
VA Puget Sound surpasses 82,000 vaccine dosesMay 06, 2021
VA Puget Sound Health Care System’s goal all along has been to vaccinate its health care eligible Veterans and newly eligible Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veteran Affairs (CHAMPVA) as quickly as it received the vaccines.
VA Puget Sound continues drive-thru and rural COVID-19 vaccine clinicsApril 27, 2021
VA Puget Sound Health Care System continues drive-thru and rural COVID-19 vaccine clinics under its Rural Health Initiative, which kicked off March 4, 2021 with its first visit to Little Creek Casino Resort in Shelton.
Standing up against sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violenceApril 13, 2021
“We, VA Puget Sound Health Care System, pledge to never commit, excuse or stay silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence against others,” is the White Ribbon VA pledge being taken by employees throughout VA Puget Sound across Western Washington.
Giving a voice to military sexual trauma during Sexual Assault Awareness MonthApril 01, 2021
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM)
VA Puget Sound Health Care System begins Janssen COVID-19 VaccinationsMarch 11, 2021
VA Puget Sound Health Care System will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
VA Puget Sound Health Care System going on the road with drive-through COVID-19 vaccinesMarch 03, 2021
VA Puget Sound Health Care System is going on the road with drive-through COVID-19 vaccines as part of its Rural Health Initiative.
VA reaches milestone vaccinating its 1 millionth VeteranFebruary 18, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Health Administration announced Feb. 17, 2021 that it vaccinated its 1 millionth Veteran with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
75 years of academic partnershipsJanuary 29, 2021
VA Puget Sound celebrates 75 years of academic partnerships to improve the health of Veterans and the nation
VA Puget Sound Health Care System to begin vaccinating Veterans and front-line workersDecember 15, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced publication of its dynamic VA Vaccination Distribution Plan, and the VA Puget Sound Health Care System will begin vaccinating Veterans and frontline health care employees tomorrow.
VA Puget Sound participates in VA’s Veterans Health Administration celebrating 75 yearsDecember 12, 2020
This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration.