News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Puget Sound-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Puget Sound health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 206-277-1711 or publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov
VA Puget Sound selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccineDecember 10, 2020
VA Puget Sound Health Care System today announced that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
VA Puget Sound Health Care System announces four new care facilitiesDecember 04, 2020
VA Puget Sound Health Care System announced today the groundbreaking of its new $10 million, 26,000 sq. ft. Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Everett which is expected to open its doors to Veterans in late 2021 and its plans to open three micro-clinics (Edmonds, Olympia and Puyallup).
VA Puget Sound Researcher receives Middleton AwardSeptember 11, 2020
Dr. Stephen Plymate, an endocrinologist at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System and associate director of the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center, has received the 2020 William S. Middleton Award.
VA Puget Sound receives American Heart Association’s quality achievement awardAugust 25, 2020
VA Puget Sound Health Care System earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Target: Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement awards.
VA Puget Sound encourages communities to support National Salute to Veteran Patients WeekFebruary 07, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will honor hospitalized Veterans at VA medical centers, clinics and facilities nationwide from February 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients.
VA Puget Sound to open $9.7 million Silverdale Community Based Outpatient ClinicNovember 25, 2019
VA Puget Sound Health Care System will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new Silverdale Community Based Outpatient Clinic Nov. 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Only Coast Guardsman to receive Medal of Honor VA Puget Sound’s newest Wall of Heroes honoreeNovember 08, 2019
Coast Guard Signalman 1st Class Douglas A. Munro of Cle Elum, Wash., will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes Nov. 12, 2019 at the Seattle campus of VA Puget Sound as part of its annual Veterans Day celebration.
WDVA, VA Puget Sound partner to help Veterans in rural communitiesOctober 24, 2019
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and VA Puget Sound Health Care System today announced its collaborative pilot program, called Veterans in Agriculture.
VA Puget Sound endocrinologist receives European Association for the Study of Diabetes top honorSeptember 17, 2019
During its 55th Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain today, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) awarded VA Puget Sound Health Care System Endocrinologist Steven Kahn with its highest honor in diabetes research, the Claude Bernard Medal.
VA Puget Sound endocrinologist receives European Association for the Study of Diabetes' top honorSeptember 17, 2019
During its 55th Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain today, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) awarded VA Puget Sound Health Care System Endocrinologist Steven Kahn with its highest honor in diabetes research, the Claude Bernard Medal.