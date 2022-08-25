Senator Murray to help kick-off VA Puget Sound’s Everett Clinic grand opening

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2022

Print

Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System will hold a grand opening ceremony (includes tours) for its new Everett Clinic August 30 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Everett Clinic is further proof of VA Puget Sound’s commitment to expanding primary care locations to make getting care easier for its 120,000 enrolled Veterans across Western Washington. The Everett clinic team is the fourth new VA Puget Sound outpatient clinic to open in just over year (Edmonds on June 14, 2021, Puyallup on July 16, 2021, and Olympia on August 16, 2021).

What: Grand opening of VA Puget Sound’s Everett Clinic

Who: Senator Patty Murray

VA Puget Sound Health Care System Executive Director Dr. Thomas Bundt

When: August 30 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: 220 Olympic Boulevard, Everett, WA 98203 (event will be held outside, followed by clinic tours)

VA Puget Sound Health Care System will open the doors to in-person care at its Everett Clinic October 3, 2022 (virtual care has been in place since November 1, 2021).

The new $10 million, 28,000 sq. ft. clinic was designed with its Patient Aligned Care Teams at the heart of facility. It has 32 exam rooms. Of those, two are dedicated for women’s health one is a bariatric procedure room. Initially, three Patient Aligned Care Teams will support nearly 3,000 enrolled patients, and that is expected to double by early 2023, with the capacity to grow. Services at the Everett Clinic include primary care (in-clinic, home-based and homeless), laboratory services, behavioral health, social work, clinical pharmacy specialists, radiology (CT, echocardiogram, MRI and ultrasound) telemedicine and nutrition. Future specialty care is expected to include cardiology, podiatry, musculoskeletal, urology, gynecology, wound/ostomy care, dermatology, vascular surgery, lung cancer screening, hand, rehabilitation services (physical and occupational therapy, audiology, speech, chiropractic, blind rehabilitation, physical medicine and rehabilitation) and prosthetics and orthotics. Additionally, it expects to offer the Prevention of Amputation in Veterans Everywhere (PAVE) Program—a podiatry specialty clinic aimed at preventing or delaying limb loss as well as caring for Veterans who have had amputations.

Media interested in covering the event should contact Tami Begasse at 425-417-6929 or publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov.