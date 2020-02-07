VA Puget Sound encourages communities to support National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 7, 2020

Print

Seattle , WA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will honor hospitalized Veterans at VA medical centers, clinics and facilities nationwide from February 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients.

This annual observation gives all Americans the chance to thank the more than 9 million Veterans who receive care from VA through volunteering and creating Valentines cards.

“VA values the contributions of our volunteers, donors and partners that help us keep the promise to America’s Veterans,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “I encourage more people to reach out to their local VA facility and find ways to volunteer not only during the National Salute to Veteran Patients, all year long.”

Each year, volunteers from schools, community groups and youth organizations nationwide send more than 100,000 Valentine’s cards to VA medical centers for National Salute to Veteran Patients. VA aims to increase awareness of each VA medical center by encouraging citizens to visit hospitalized Veterans, volunteer their time or donate to their local VA facilities.

In 2019, more than 61,000 volunteers provided more than 9.2 million total volunteer hours serving Veterans through VA’s Voluntary Service. Of that, 2,900 volunteers and 520 community organizations participated in National Salute.

Locally, more than 650 volunteers at both VA Puget Sound Health Care System and the Tahoma National Cemetery delivered more than 80,000 hours of supplemental and support service, the equivalent totaling more than $2 million. And that is just in Fiscal Year 2019 alone. Local organizations donated approximately $850,000 in monetary and non-monetary donations. Together, these volunteer hours and community partner donations equaled nearly $3 million for the direct benefit of Veterans and their families located across Western Washington.

“Our number one priority is to provide world-class care to improve the health and well-being of our Veterans,” said VA Puget Sound Director Michael Tadych. “While our volunteers and community partners are diverse, the common thread that brings them together is their selfless commitment to enhancing the experience for our nation’s heroes—our Veterans.”

To kick off National Salute to Veteran Patients Week on Monday, February 10, all Veterans visiting the American Lake and Seattle campus Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) retail stores that day will have the opportunity to “Spin the Wheel” and win a free beverage or dessert in the PatriotCafé; free coffee from PatriotBrew; a 10 percent discount for any single item military-themed purchase in the PatriotStores (all redeemable by Feb. 14, 2020); and a $10 ShopVCS.com coupon.

On Tuesday, February 11, representatives from several local Veteran Service Organizations such as American Legion, Daughters of the American Revolution, Disabled Veterans of American, Paralyzed Veterans of America and Veterans of Foreign Wars will join VA Puget Sound staff and volunteers with bedside gift and valentine card distribution for inpatient Veterans at its Seattle campus.

Activities will wrap up on Friday, February 14, with deliveries of gifts and cards to Veterans at its American Lake campus Community Living Center and Blind Rehabilitation.

“While there are no words that can adequately express what our Veterans’ sacrifices have meant to our nation, VA Puget Sound staff across our ten facilities in Western Washington are extremely grateful, and honored to care for those entrusted to us,” said Tadych. “And through the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, we encourage members of our local communities to explore ways they can join us in expressing personal thanks and appreciation.”

To learn more about local volunteer opportunities or to join the mission to honor the sacrifice and service of America's Veterans during the National Salute or any time of year, email VA Puget Sound Voluntary Service at pugvolunteer@va.gov or call 206.764.2195 (Seattle) or 253-583-1054 (American Lake).

VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to more than 112,000 Veterans across one of its ten facilities in the Pacific Northwest (two divisions in Seattle and Tacoma; seven Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Bellevue, Chehalis, Federal Way, Mount Vernon, Port Angeles, North Seattle, Silverdale and South Sound; and the Community Resource and Referral Center). As the VA’s 5th largest research program, VA Puget Sound has research in virtually every major clinical department, including: TBI & multiple blast exposures; memory improvement and Alzheimer's Disease; PTSD and deployment health; Parkinson’s Disease, diabetes; cancer; substance abuse; lower limb prosthetics; genomics; and Health Services. Additionally, it has seven nationally recognized Centers of Excellence (in areas from limb-loss prevention and prosthetic engineering to primary care education and substance abuse treatment). For more information visit www.pugetsound.va.gov.