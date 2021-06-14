VA Puget Sound Health Care System announces opening of Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Edmonds

PRESS RELEASE

June 14, 2021

Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System announced today the opening of its new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Edmonds, Washington as part of its ongoing primary care expansion plans to better serve Veterans.

“The opening of our Edmonds outpatient clinic underscores VA Puget Sound Health Care System’s commitment to expanding our primary care footprint in Western Washington to better serve our Veterans at locations that are more convenient to them,” said VA Puget Sound Director Michael Tadych. “Our Edmonds clinic team will care for more than 3,000 enrolled Veterans and is the first of our three new outpatient clinics to open by the end of July.”



Services at the new 5,368 sq. ft. outpatient clinic include primary care (in-clinic and home-based), laboratory services, behavioral health, social work, prosthetics/orthotics, clinical pharmacy specialists, telemedicine, and nutrition.



The new Edmonds clinic (located at 21616 76th Ave. West, Suites 107 and 112) will be able to enroll approximately 3,050 eligible Veterans and will have four Patient Aligned Care Teams (known as PACTs). Once the soon-to-open Puyallup and Olympia clinics, that total will increase to approximately 11,000 eligible Veterans.



The new CBOCs (Edmonds, Puyallup and Olympia) are part of a larger system redesign to better serve Western Washington over the next four years. In addition to its three new clinics that will all open by end of July, VA Puget Sound will open a new $4.6 million, 26,000 sq. ft. CBOC in Everett mid-2022. It is also exploring new clinics in the Auburn/Kent, North King County areas. Together, the new clinical footprint will allow VA Puget Sound to directly serve Everett and Olympia, two major metropolitan areas in Western Washington with no VA facilities currently. Additionally, it will create new capacity for our areas of highest growth in South King and Pierce counties as well as provide better outreach to rural Veterans in North King County. While its Bellevue location is currently being served by VA Puget Sound’s Seattle Campus, it is actively planning for future clinics in Auburn and Woodinville.



The new care facilities are further proof of VA Puget Sound’s commitment to expanding primary care locations to make getting care easier for its 110,000 enrolled Veterans across Western Washington, and are designed to complement the community care options already available to Veterans under the MISSION Act.



VA Puget Sound has experienced a 60 percent growth in unique population in last 10 years while space essentially remained unchanged. To address the space constraints and better serve Veterans where they are geographically located, it continues with facility renovations and new construction projects across its catchment area—$121 million Mental Health and Research Building in Seattle (March 2019); $9.7 million, 15,000-square-foot Silverdale CBOC (December 2019) that replaced its clinic in Bremerton; and $4.3 million, 14,000 sq. ft. Community Resource and Referral Center in Georgetown (December 2019). Additionally, it continues renovations to its American Lake campus to support expanded primary care, while optimizing its specialty care programs and services.



Patients interested in seeking care at the Edmonds clinic should 206-716-5858 or 253-582-8440, extension 71234.



VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to more than 150,000 Veterans across the Pacific Northwest—approximately 110,000 are enrolled with a primary care team at one of its care sites. As the VA’s 5th largest research program, VA Puget Sound has research in virtually every major clinical department, including: TBI and multiple blast exposures; memory improvement and Alzheimer's Disease; PTSD and deployment health; Parkinson’s Disease; diabetes; cancer; substance abuse; lower limb prosthetics; genomics; and Health Services. Additionally, it has seven nationally recognized Centers of Excellence (in areas from limb-loss prevention and prosthetic engineering to primary care education and substance abuse treatment). For more information visit www.pugetsound.va.gov.