Clinical pastoral education

The Association of Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE) is the premier Department of Education (DOE) recognized organization that provides the highest quality Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) programs for spiritual care professionals of any faith and in any setting.

Epilepsy Center of Excellence

VA Puget Sound Health Care System provides high quality clinical care to Veterans with epilepsy with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Health and wellness programs

Our Veterans programs for health and wellness offer information, resources, and treatment options to help you stay healthy. Find out how to get help quitting tobacco use, preventing disease, managing your weight, and maintaining your mental health.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

VA Puget Sound Health Care System is committed to supporting Veterans with multiple sclerosis to live a full and productive life, offering a complete spectrum of health care services.

Spinal cord injury

Our spinal cord injury program provides comprehensive care to patients who have suffered spinal cord injuries, including surgery and rehabilitation.

