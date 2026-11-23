Epilepsy Center of Excellence

VA Puget Sound Health Care System provides high quality clinical care to Veterans with epilepsy with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Learn more about our epilepsy center of excellence

First responder deflection support services

VA Puget Sound supports local deflection, also known as pre-arrest diversions, to reduce or prevent negative outcomes through supportive health care services.

Learn more about our deflection support services

Health and wellness programs

Our Veterans programs for health and wellness offer information, resources, and treatment options to help you stay healthy. Find out how to get help quitting tobacco use, preventing disease, managing your weight, and maintaining your mental health.

Learn more about our health and wellness programs

MOVE! weight management

The MOVE! program equips Veterans with personal accountability for healthy eating, physical activity, and weight loss. With the help of our MOVE! care team, you can reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases, improve your quality of life, and even live longer!

Learn more about our MOVE! program

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

VA Puget Sound Health Care System is committed to supporting Veterans with multiple sclerosis to live a full and productive life, offering a complete spectrum of health care services.

Learn more about our multiple sclerosis program

Spinal cord injury

Our spinal cord injury program provides comprehensive care to patients who have suffered spinal cord injuries, including surgery and rehabilitation.

Learn more about our spinal cord injury program