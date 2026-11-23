Programs
Explore Puget Sound VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Beneficiary Travel Self Service System
VA travel pay reimbursement pays eligible Veterans and caregivers back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Learn more about how this program works Once your travel has completed, submit your claim using the guide below.
Epilepsy Center of Excellence
VA Puget Sound Health Care System provides high quality clinical care to Veterans with epilepsy with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic services.
Learn more about our epilepsy center of excellence
First responder deflection support services
VA Puget Sound supports local deflection, also known as pre-arrest diversions, to reduce or prevent negative outcomes through supportive health care services.
Learn more about our deflection support services
Health and wellness programs
Our Veterans programs for health and wellness offer information, resources, and treatment options to help you stay healthy. Find out how to get help quitting tobacco use, preventing disease, managing your weight, and maintaining your mental health.
Learn more about our health and wellness programs
MOVE! weight management
The MOVE! program equips Veterans with personal accountability for healthy eating, physical activity, and weight loss. With the help of our MOVE! care team, you can reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases, improve your quality of life, and even live longer!
Learn more about our MOVE! program
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
VA Puget Sound Health Care System is committed to supporting Veterans with multiple sclerosis to live a full and productive life, offering a complete spectrum of health care services.
Learn more about our multiple sclerosis program
Spinal cord injury
Our spinal cord injury program provides comprehensive care to patients who have suffered spinal cord injuries, including surgery and rehabilitation.