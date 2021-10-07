Epilepsy center of excellence

Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care

VA Puget Sound health care is 1 of 16 Epilepsy Centers of Excellence (ECoE) that are linked to form four regional centers. Our ECoE seeks to provide high quality clinical care to Veterans with epilepsy with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic services. We also promote outreach and educational efforts for both patients and their physicians to further the understanding of this chronic condition. From epilepsy clinics, patients can be directed to the most advanced testing methods for the evaluation of epilepsy, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), electroencephalography (EEG), and other neurodiagnostic evaluations.

For those patients requiring intensive testing, the ECoE offers video monitoring inpatient units for examining seizure types more closely in a monitored setting. The ECoE is also linked with VA polytrauma centers to increase the ability to follow Veterans with traumatic brain injury, who are at the greatest risk for post-traumatic epilepsy. The ECoE is developing ways to better identify Veterans with epilepsy and referral networks to enable Veterans to obtain specialized treatment. Services we provide include:

Seizure clinic, outpatient epilepsy education for patients and family

Long-term Electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring unit.

Daily outpatient EEG clinic

Epilepsy research

Get connected with our center of excellence

If you are a Veteran with seizures and are interested in seeking services from our center of excellence, please see your local VA primary care physician. Your doctor will be able to determine if you might benefit from the services provided by center of excellence and assist you with scheduling an appointment. For more information please the VA Epilepsy website or contact us at 206-277-3234