Veteran Orientation

VA Health Care Orientation Class

Want to better understand VA programs and services? This one-session patient orientation group class will help you better understand your VA health benefits, set up your MyHealtheVet account, and get your questions answered. This class is ideal for patients new to VA Puget Sound as well as established patients wanting to learn more. Each Veteran may bring up to 2 guests.

Topics: VA overview, primary care, specialty care, mental health care, pharmacy and medication refills, emergency care, urgent care, community care options, copayments, social work programs, and so much more.

American Lake Campus

Upcoming Dates: January 13, March 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: American Lake Campus, Building 9 Auditorium

Contact: Walk-ins welcome, ask to be scheduled into AML PACT ORIENTATION or email PUGPatientEducation@va.gov to RSVP

Seattle Campus

Upcoming Dates: October 28, January 27, February 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: Seattle VA Medical Center, Building 101, 1st Floor Classroom

Contact: Walk-ins welcome, ask to be scheduled into SEA PACT ORIENTATION or email PUGPatientEducation@va.gov to RSVP

Get Help for VA's Sign-in Changes

VA has moved to a more modern online sign-in experience to simplify your options and continue to protect your identity and benefits. Create your account now: https://www.va.gov

Learn why we're making these changes and how to create your Login.gov or ID.me account.

American Lake

Upcoming Dates: October 13

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: American Lake Campus, Building 81, Primary Care Lobby

Contact: No appointment is necessary. Contact your primary care team for information.

Seattle Campus

Upcoming Dates: September 11

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: Seattle VA Medical Center, Building 100, Main Lobby near Starbucks

Contact: No appointment is necessary. Contact your primary care team for information.

The ABC's of Long Term Care

Planning for long term care can feel overwhelming – but you don’t have to do it alone. Join our group session to learn about a wide range of VA and community resources available to help you make informed decisions about your future care needs. Whether you’re just starting to explore your options or actively planning, this session is designed for anyone interested in understanding and preparing for long term care. The VA is here to support you every step of the way!

Everett VA Clinic

Upcoming Dates: October 15

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Seattle Campus - Building 101, Room 1E80

Upcoming Dates: September 22

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Virtual - Zoom

Upcoming Dates: November 17

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Contact:

Prabby Pannu Prabhjot.Pannu1@va.gov, Olivia Amestoy Olivia.Amestoy@va.gov, or Dulcy Stout Dulcy.Stout@va.gov

A Home Away from Home: Alternative Senior Living Communities

This 2-part seminar is appropriate for Veterans and caregivers who want to be proactive in their planning for the possibility of moving into assisted living, adult family homes or nursing homes for long term care. Part one covers the different types of living options and how to identify the best fit. Part two discusses the various financial options to help pay for the cost of living in an alternative care setting (i.e. private pay, Medicaid and VA benefit options). Pre-registration is required. Contact Kima Tozay or Dulcy Stout to pre-register.

When: First and Third Fridays of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Where: Virtual

Contact: Kima Tozay, LICSW 360-848-8500 ext 3813 or Dulcy Stout, LCSW 206-762-1010 ext. 67964

Life After Service: Embracing Identity, Wellbeing, and Direction

This 8-week virtual group is designed to assist Veterans with the adjustment to civilian life. Throughout the program, you will engage in self-discovery related to identity now that you have separated from service. Each session will focus on developing new skills to better understand and navigate civilian life.

When: Select Wednesdays, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: M2VA Team 253-583-1165

Post 9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Care Management Program

The Post 9/11 Era Veteran Orientation Briefing assists Veterans who have recently separated from military service with navigating the VA health care system and understanding the overall VA structure, programming and time-sensitive benefits. The Post 9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Care Management Program staff is available to answer individual questions following the briefing related to the topics addressed.

When: Select Wednesdays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT Select Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Contact: M2VA Team 253-583-1165

Health Education and Support

Acupuncture Group

Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) is a type of acupuncture where needles are placed on the ear to reduce pain. The entire body is represented on the ear and placing small needles on the ear can affect the whole body and reduce pain. Your health care provider will place up to 5 sterile needles on the surface of the ear. You may have mild pain or soreness where the needles are inserted. In between needle insertions you will be asked to walk or move. Your health care team will monitor your response to treatment. The needles will stay in their ear up to 3 days, then must be removed. Most people have immediate pain relief which may last for several days.

When: Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT

Where: Mount Vernon VA Clinic or VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Thomas P. Carr, MD 360-848-8500 or secure message

Acupuncture Group - Women Only

Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) is a type of acupuncture where needles are placed on the ear to reduce pain. The entire body is represented on the ear and placing small needles on the ear can affect the whole body and reduce pain. Your health care provider will place up to 5 sterile needles on the surface of the ear. You may have mild pain or soreness where the needles are inserted. In between needle insertions you will be asked to walk or move. Your health care team will monitor your response to treatment. The needles will stay in their ear up to 3 days, then must be removed. Most people have immediate pain relief which may last for several days.

When: First and Third Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

Where: Women's Health Clinic, American Lake VA

Contact: Ask your primary care provider to fill out the intra-facility consult.

NADA Acupuncture Group - Women Only

NADA acupuncture can help with well-being, stress relief, insomnia, pain, feelings of anxiety or depression, trauma exposure and PTSD, substance use disorders and addictions, and other chronic health conditions. NADA Protocol uses up to 10 acupuncture points on the outer ears and treatment is usually done seated in a group environment. Once the treatment is placed on the ears, you may rest quietly for up to 45 minutes. Many people report feeling better after a single treatment.

When: Second and Fourth Thursday, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

Where: Women's Health Clinic, American Lake VA

Contact: Ask your primary care provider to fill out the intra-facility consult.

Amputee Support Group

When: First and Third Mondays of the month, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Christina Frankel-Barton, PT 206-277-3721

Asian & Pacific Islander American (AAPI) Veteran Support Group

This rolling admission group is for Veterans who identify as members of the Asian and Pacific Islander American (AAPI) communities. This group aims to provide a safe space for AAPI Veterans to come together and provide mutual support.

This group is meant to be Veteran-driven, which means that we hope to talk about topics of greatest interest to our participants. Potential topics may include, but are not limited to: AAPI identity development during and since the COVID-19 pandemic, AAPI identity and stereotypes, celebration of heritage, feelings of being othered, AAPI immigrant culture and attitudes towards mental health, and being an AAPI Veteran.

Group 1

When: First and Third Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Ron Miyatake, PhD 360-419-3668

Group 2

When: Second and Fourth Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Lily Jiang, PhD 206-764-2797

Biofeedback Group

This 4-week group is offered to Veterans with chronic pain, particularly chronic headaches and/or centralized pain (such as fibromyalgia and myofascial pain syndromes). Participants will use a sensor, material, and curriculm from HeartMath to monitor heart rate, heart rate variability, and coherence. The group will learn behavioral skills to alter reactivity to pain, frustration to manage pain in daily living, and irritability that may negatively impact self-care and relationships. Participants will be assigned homework between sessions.

Note: This program may not be as effective for people with arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, or frequent PVCs because it will be harder to reach coherence with the heart sensor.

When: Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Where: Mount Vernon VA Clinic or VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Thomas P. Carr, MD 360-848-8500 or secure message

Cancer Caregiver Support & Education Group (Seattle)

This weekly support group is for all caregivers of Veterans with a past or present cancer diagnosis.

When: Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: Seattle Campus, Building 100, Room 6C-112 (6th floor, next to Cancer Care Clinic)

Contact: Ana DeVage, LICSW, OSW-C 206-764-2624

Veterans Cancer Support Group (Seattle)

This weekly support group is for all Veterans with a cancer diagnosis in the past or present.

When: Wednesdays, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: Seattle Campus, Building 101, Room 1W20

Contact: Ana DeVage, LICSW, OSW-C 206-764-2624

Women's Cancer Support Group

This video conference monthly group is for women who have had or have cancer and centers around social support. There are two different cycles for this group. Veterans may join either group pending capacity, but not both.

Cycle 1 Day/Time: Fourth Mondays, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT

Cycle 2 Day/Time: First Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Where: Virtual

Contact: Emily Cox-Martin, PhD 253-583-1907 or Desta Gebregiorgis, PhD 206-277-5131

Chronic Kidney Disease Nutrition Class

This is a one-time, 60-minute introduction to nutrition recommendations for Veterans with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The goal is to learn how diet can slow the progression of kidney disease, minimize symptoms of kidney disease, and benefit long term dietary habits. This class is designed as an intervention for Veterans in earlier stages of CKD and provides an opportunity to connect with our Renal Dietitian Specialist for subsequent individual counseling as needed.

When: First Tuesday of the month at 10:00 a.m. PT

Contact: 206-277-3012

Diabetes Education Program

This is a one-time, 3-hour virtual class for Veterans with diabetes or pre-diabetes to learn self-management skills. Family and caregivers are welcome to join.

Upcoming Dates: October 22, December 3

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Where: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: 253-583-3373

Diabetes Self-Management and Care

This is a 6-session video conferencing group for Veterans with diabetes. This group helps empower you to thrive while managing diabetes by focusing on 7 health care behaviors: healthy eating, activity, taking medications, monitoring, problem solving, healthy coping, and reducing risks. This program runs quarterly.

When: Wednesdays, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Elisabeth Daniels, MS, RD, CDCES 206-764-2103

HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) Your Liver Support and Education Group

This is a 3-session multidisciplinary group for Veterans with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and/or NASH. Sessions cover the basics of these liver diseases, nutrition and physical activity. Our last session aims at goal creation and motivational enhancement related to liver health. During every session, there will be time to have a Q and A with the presenter. The group is cofacilitated by a dietitian (Elisabeth Daniels) and a social worker (Walter Kopf).

When: Thursdays; 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. PT; Call for upcoming dates

Where: VA Video Connect (VVC) - must have video capability

Contact: Walter Kopf, LICSW 206-277-4236

Living with Stroke: A Support Group for Stroke Survivors

This is a support group for Veterans who have experienced strokes.

When: Second and Fourth Wednesdays of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Contact: Derek Anderson, PhD 253-583-1896

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) support group

When: Third Wednesdays of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Contact: Derek Anderson, PhD 253-583-1896 or Maddi Werhane, PhD 206-277-4604

SOAR (Surgical Optimization and Readiness) Hip & Knee Osteoarthritis Physical Therapy Group

SOAR with Physical Therapy is a program to help Veterans with knee or hip osteoarthritis (OA) improve their function and ability to engage in day-to-day activities. It consists of six 1-hour group physical therapy sessions where Veterans (especially those anticipating hip or knee surgery) can meet and engage in exercises together and learn about management of osteoarthritis. Outside of the group classes, participants will also complete home exercises at least two additional times per week.

When: Once weekly at variable times

Where: Seattle VA Medical Center

Contact: Reach out to your surgical team or primary care provider for a referral.

Take It Outside

This weekly support group is for all Veterans seeking to add art, community integration, enjoyment, and peer support to their wellness and self-care program. The group meets weekly at a variety of locations, determined by the participants, to engage with nature, art community, and each other. The group educates and empowers Veterans to be active in maintaining their wellness. This group meets on and off campus with the Veteran paying their own expenses and travel arrangements. Most activities are free or low cost.

When: Fridays, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: Seattle VA Medical Center, Building 101, Room 2W-25

Contact: Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797

Taking Charge of My Life and Health

This 12-session Whole Health course is facilitated by VA staff and volunteers who are typically fellow Veterans. The group educates and empowers Veterans to be active in their personal recovery. Join in all or any sessions. In this group, you will:

Explore all aspects of your health

Develop a plan of action based on your own personal mission

Learn new skills; and

Gain support from others in the group

Option 1

When: Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: Seattle VA Medical Center, Building 101, Room 2W-25

Contact: Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797

Option 2

When: Mondays, 9:30am – 11:00am PT

Where: American Lake Campus, Building 148, Room 149

Contact: Jean Perkins 253-583-1126 or Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797

Whole Health (Introductory Class)

This educational and experiential session is based on a specific curriculum that exposes participants to the foundational concepts of Whole Health, allows time for self-care and self-exploration, and for initiation of a Personal Health Inventory (PHI).

When: Every Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT

Where: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Contact your primary care team for a consult to Whole Health Introduction - RCS, or reach out to Michael Stover at 253-583-1867 or contact Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797 for additional days and times

Whole Health Class for Primary Care Mental Health

This is an 8-session weekly group, with each session focused on one aspect of the Wheel of Health and mindfulness practice. Veterans will also set weekly SMART goals based on each session's topic.

When: Mondays at 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Emily Cox-Martin, PhD 253-583-1907 or Caitlin Goodin-Phillips, PsyD 253-583-2886

Whole Health Wednesdays

Join us for the whole day or just part of it. Participate in the events you choose, in the way you can, and for the time that you have available. Just being here is a blast!

Schedule:

9:00 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. Check-in with Peer Services. Meet at Seattle VA Medical Center, building 101, room 2W-25

9:10 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. Group walk to Jefferson Park Community Center (Veterans may choose to meet at the community center).

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tai Chi for mind, body, and spirit. Dress in comfortable clothing that allows you to move freely.

11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch by group consensus (together or alone). Veterans are responsible for meals and costs.

12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. Check in with Peer Services. Meet at Seattle VA Medical Center, building 101, room 2W-25

12:40 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. Group walk to Jefferson Park Community Center (Veterans may chose to meet at the community center).

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ballroom Dance Class. Come solo or with a partner. No experience necessary.



Contact: Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) – home telehealth

The Home Telehealth program helps you learn to better manage your health through daily questions and health tips in the comfort of your own home. Registered Nurse Care Coordinators routinely monitor the information that you are sending in and call you to talk about your symptoms and progress. There is no charge for these services.

Home Telehealth is currently able to serve Veterans with the following conditions:

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Diabetes (DM)

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Hypotension (low blood pressure)

Pneumonia

Post Hospital Discharge

Contact: Olivia Yando, MSN, RN 253-353-5838

Women's Health

Maternal Health Group

This is a videoconferencing group for Women Veterans between 16 weeks of pregnancy through 6 months after delivery. Social and informational support, along with stress management skills, can offset risks for problems in pregnancy and postpartum and can help make the experience of this time of life better. This group promotes physical and mental health by providing education, stress management skill development and a forum for peer support. Sessions focused on managing stress are alternated with informational sessions that bring in a member of the women’s health team (primary care doctor, nurse, social worker, psychiatrist, pharmacist, lactation consultant, physical therapist, and maternity care coordinator) to offer their special expertise and answer your questions.

When: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: Virtual

Contact: MJ Mariano, PhD 206-277-3027, Desta Gebregiorgis, PhD 206-277-5131, your Primary Care Provider, or the Maternity Coordinator

Menopause 101

This is a shared appointment for women Veterans who want to learn about and share experiences. We will come together to discuss menopause, hot flashes and sweats, sexual health, sleep, mood, and body changes.

When: Call for information

Contact: MJ Mariano, PhD 206-277-3027, Desta Gebregiorgis, PhD 206-277-5131, or your Primary Care Provider

MyPath

MyPath is an online tool that gives information and support to help you reach your reproductive hopes and goals. MyPath can be used before a primary care visit and anytime on a smartphone, tablet, or computer to get information and help with decisions. As you move through the tool, you can select which topics you want to cover, such as birth control, pregnancy, or fertility, and skip others. MyPath makes a summary page of your responses to questions that you can email to yourself or share with your provider.

When: Available 24/7

Where: Access MyPath online at: va.mypathtool.org/?s=PUGED

Contact: Contact your primary care team if you have questions related to birth control, fertility, or other reproductive health care.

Physical Therapy Perinatal Education Classes

Join us via telehealth to learn about pregnancy and postpartum topics such as: anatomy, exercise, body mechanics, and how to know if you need to see a physical therapist during or after your pregnancy.

Prenatal Class: Second Wednesdays of the month, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT Contact: Estefania Zuluaga Garcia, PT or Maureen Wilson-Rice, PT 206-764-2202

Postnatal Class: Fourth Wednesdays of the month, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT Contact: Estefania Zuluaga Garcia, PT or Maureen Wilson-Rice, PT 206-764-2202



Pregnancy and Maternal Nutrition Education

This is a one-time class that meets for 75 minutes on VA Video Connect (VVC). This online class equips Veterans with live, virtual evidence-based nutritional guidance that supports fertility, a healthy pregnancy, a postpartum recovery, including breastfeeding and long-term maternal and infant health. Class topics include preconception, pregnancy, special dietary considerations, common pregnancy conditions, postpartum, breastfeeding, body image, and weight loss.

Upcoming Dates: October 20, November 24, December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. PT

Contact: Bonnie De Leon, RD 253-583-3237

Women’s Cancer Support Group

This videoconference monthly group is for women who have had or have cancer and centers around social support.

When: Fourth Monday of each month at 9:00 a.m. PT

Contact: MJ Mariano, PhD 206-277-3027 or Emily Cox-Martin, PhD 253-583-1907

Women’s Postpartum Drop-In Group

Drop-in support group for women Veterans in the postpartum period with infants 6 weeks to 1 year old. Infants under 6 months are welcome in group. Infants 6 months and older are asked to go to the child care center during group.

When: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Contact: Caitlin Goodin-Phillips, PsyD 253-583-2886

Women Veterans Drop-In Group

This in-person group offers a space for women Veterans to build community, connect with peers and develop social supports. This is not a mental health-focused group but does offer a mix of therapeutic support. Prior registration or appointment is not required. Snacks will be provided.

When: Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Where: Seattle VA Medical Center, Building 101, Room 1E-20

Contact: Sharon Reitman, LICSW 206-277-3147

Women's Peer Support Drop-In Group

This in-person group offers Women a place to come together for support and connection with other Women through healthy discussion. We discuss mental health with a focus on connection and support.

When: Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: American Lake Campus, Building 61, Room 237

Contact: Erin Millet, Peer Support Specialist 253-583-3174

Healthy Aging

Gerofit Exercise Program

Gerofit is a supervised exercise program for Veterans 65 years and older from all VA Puget Sound locations. Gerofit exercise sessions aim to increase endurance, build strength, and improve balance. The program includes an individual physical fitness assessment and group classes. Gerofit exercise sessions are offered in several formats including both online classes as well as in person classes at the American Lake Gym. Request a Gerofit consult from your primary care provider.

The Gerofit program invites all Veterans, regardless of age, to attend the monthly Education and Resource Hour. This class hosts VA guest speakers on various health and wellness topics. Please call to receive more information on this monthly resource for all Veterans.

When: Call for information

Where: In-person; Virtual

Contact: Bethany Kidd, RN, MSN 206-764-2723

Healthy Aging Project: Brain

Are you interested in keeping your mind sharp? This 6-week class provides skills that help promote healthy brain aging. Learn ways to help you feel more supported, rested, energized, and engaged in your everyday life. Be ready to participate and practice these skills at home to help meet your personalized goals.

Please call the number below if you are age 50+ and interested in participating. Please leave your name + last four and indicate your interest in in-person (Seattle), all-virtual, or either.

When: Call for information

Where: In-person or virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Maulika Kohli, PhD 206-716-5801; This is a secure voicemail, but not for any urgent issues.

Moving Freely: Falls Prevention Class

Have you had a recent fall in your home or around town? Do you feel weak, unsteady on your feet, or concerned about having a fall? Would you like to learn more about balance and strength? Discover ways to prevent falls in your home and on the go. This 6-week interactive class includes a weekly education session and a separate exercise session. You will need adequate space in your residence (at least 3 feet by 3 feet), wi-fi and technology (tablet or computer with camera and microphone).

When: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT and a separate exercise session weekly

Where: Virtual

Contact: Benson Wong, OTR/L, Amanda Olney, DPT, GCS at 206-764-2202, or contact your primary care provider and ask for a referral to MOVing FREEly class.

LGBQ+

CBT-Q+ (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) Group - Virtual

Psychotherapy treatment for depression, anxiety, stress, and substance use that focuses on learning new skills to deal with the extra stress of living as an LGBQ+ Veteran. This 10-session therapy was developed by and for LGBQ+ people. Specific screening is needed for participation

When: Wednesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

Contact: Cory Cascalheira, PhD (206) 277-4592 or cory.cascalheira@va.gov

LGBQ+ Veterans Support Group

Specific screening is needed for participation

When: Second and Fourth Wednesdays of the month, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Kevin Skiena, LICSW 206-277-3366

Psychotherapy Group for Psychotherapy Group for other related LGBQ+ Veterans

Monthly goal-oriented group where veterans who relate to other LGBQ+ work on personal challenges associated with their experience. Specific screening is needed for participation. Maximum of 12 participants.

When: Either the First Monday of the month or the Third Monday of the month, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT

Contact: MJ Mariano, PhD 206-277-3027 or Desta Gebregiorgis, PhD 206-277-5131

Nutrition and Physical Activity

Adaptive Tai Chi

Adaptive Tai Chi retains the slow, circular, flowing, and graceful movements of traditional Tai Chi Chuan but adapts them so participants can practice standing, seated, or even from a wheelchair.

Mixed Gender

When: Second Wednesdays of the month

Where: Virtual

Contact: Ask your primary care provider to fill out the intra-facility consult.

Women Only

When: Fourth Wednesdays of the month

Where: Women's Health Clinic, American Lake VA

Contact: Ask your primary care provider to fill out the intra-facility consult.

Gerofit exercise program

Gerofit is a supervised exercise program for Veterans 65 years and older from all VA Puget Sound locations. Gerofit exercise sessions aim to increase endurance, build strength, and improve balance. The program includes an individual physical fitness assessment and group classes. Gerofit exercise sessions are offered in several formats including both online classes as well as in person classes at the American Lake Gym. Request a Gerofit consult from your primary care provider.

The Gerofit program invites all Veterans, regardless of age, to attend the monthly Education and Resource Hour. This class hosts VA guest speakers on various health and wellness topics. Please call to receive more information on this monthly resource for all Veterans.

When: Call for information

Where: In-person; Virtual

Contact: Bethany Kidd, RN, MSN 206-764-2723

Heart Healthy Living Nutrition Education

This one-session virtual nutrition class helps Veterans reduce cholesterol, improve blood pressure, and prevent or manage heart disease. Topics include: basics of heart disease and prevention, American Heart Association recommendations for heart health, Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes (TLC) to reduce cholesterol, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), sodium, dietary fat, vegetarian nutrition, Mediterranean Eating Pattern, and support with SMART goal setting.

2026 Dates: November 19, December 17

2027 Dates: January 14, February 18, March 18, April 15, May 13, June 10, July 15, August 19, September 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: Virtual

Contact: Bonnie De Leon, RDN 253-583-3237

Intuitive Eating

Have your efforts at dieting and weight loss been unsuccessful? Have you repeatedly lost weight on a diet, just to regain it all back, plus some? Did you know one of the strongest predictors of weight gain IS dieting?

As a participant in this 8-week interactive class, you will experience becoming an intuitive eater – a way of approaching nutrition with a focus on developing a healthier relationship with food and your body that isn’t focused on weight. Instead of focusing on weight loss and dieting to direct your food choices, Intuitive Eating will teach you how to increase trust in your body’s natural cues and signals in guiding how, when, and what you choose to eat.

When: Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Alexandra Bright, MD 206-549-7992 or Grace Reichard, Clinical Dietitian 253-582-8440x76760

Movement is Medicine

This program helps Veterans stay active and healthy with personalized and innovative approaches. The program has two main parts:

(1) Group Orientation: In this session, you will learn about the benefits of physical activity and get tips on setting realistic, movement-focused goals.

(2) Personalized Health Coaching: After the group session, you can have one-on-one virtual or in-person meetings with a provider. They will give you tailored advice to help you reach your wellness goals.

*New patients must complete the orientation before getting scheduled for one-on-one provider visit. Veterans may ask any provider to place a referral to this program.

When: Orientations are on the first Tuesday of the month, 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT. Individual appointments are offered multiple days and times throughout the week.

Where: Virtual, or in-person at the Seattle VA Medical Center

Contact: Michelle Gibson 253-583-1423

Rehabilitative Yoga

The goal of this vinyasa/hatha hybrid class is to act as a bridge to community yoga classes. Yoga can improve flexibility, strength, teach you to move within your limits, and improve your overall sense of well-being. The class meets for 1 hour, twice a week for 8 week cohorts. Each class builds on the previous one so a time commitment is required. There is an initial assessment with an Occupational Therapist to complete outcome measures and determine best fit. Requirements: ability to get up/down from the floor, reliable wi-fi and tablet or computer with camera, 5’ x 5’ space in your residence, consult from a physician to outpatient Occupational Therapy Whole Health and Wellness-Outpatient.

When: Mondays/Wednesdays, 10:00 am PT

Where: Virtual

Contact: Rehabilitation Care Services 206-764-2202

Yoga for Veterans

This yoga program includes gentle and chair yoga options. Most classes are held online, but you can also join an in-person workshop once a week at the Everett VA Clinic. To get started, please talk to your healthcare provider about an Everett Occupational Therapy-Whole Health consultation. This will help us understand your needs and schedule your first session.

When: Contact for information

Where: Virtual and In-Person at the Everett VA Clinic

Contact: Cathy Covey, RCS OT, RYT-200, 206-762-1010 ext. 68267

Tai Chi Fundamentals

This is an adapted Tai Chi program based on traditional Yang style Tai Chi performed while standing. Tai Chi can build strength and balance, improve posture and improve your overall sense of well-being. The class meets for 1 hour 2x/week for 12 weeks. There is an initial evaluation with an Occupational Therapist prior to group enrollment. Requirements for participation: wi-fi and technology (tablet or computer with camera), 5’ x 5’ space in your residence, consult from a physician to outpatient Occupational Therapy for Tai Chi Fundamentals.

When: Call for information

Where: Virtual

Contact: Rehabilitation Care Services 206-764-2202

Take a Long Walk Off a Short Peer

Looking to start the day along the lake? Fighting loneliness? Seeking to improve your mental health? Need a walking buddy? Want to lose a few pounds or improve your fitness? Join our short Peer for a wellness walk. Bring a pet, friend, fellow vet, spouse, and/or a smile. All fitness levels accommodated as we support and walk into wellness with one another.

Mondays at Wapato Park. 6500 S Sheridan Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408. Meet at the park lodge as early as 0700-0730 for a mindfulness exercise and coffee. Group / Self-paced laps of Wapato Lake from 0730-0830. Mondays at American Lake VA Campus. Meet at Bldg 149 at 1100 for a 30-minute group / self-paced walk of the American Lake campus. 1100-1130. Tuesdays at Silverdale Home Depot. 10991 Silverdale Way NW, Silverdale, WA 98383. Meet at the lower of the parking lot at 0900 before participating in a 30 to 60-minute group / self-paced walk along Clear Creek Trail. 0900-1000 Wednesday at the Seattle VA. Meet in the 1st floor Lobby of Bldg. 101 at 0900 to Walk the VA 2K. Take a group / self-paced walk along Beacon Ave. S. to S. Spokane Street (Fire Station #13) and back from 0900-1000. Friday at the Seattle VA. Meet in the 1st floor Lobby of Bldg. 101 at 0800 to Walk the VA 2K. Take a group / self-paced walk along Beacon Ave. S. to S. Spokane Street (Fire Station #13) and back from 0800-0900.

Contact: Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797

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Sleep Improvement

Sleep Apnea/PAP Desensitization

This one-time class is designed to assist Veterans in learning more about sleep apnea, getting used to their PAP therapy devices, and learning about alternative non-PAP therapy treatment options available to treat mild to moderate sleep apnea.

When: First Wednesday of the month, 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT

Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Joshua Breitstein, PsyD 253-583-2571

Sleep Improvement Group

Learn behavioral strategies to improve your sleep.

When: Second Wednesday of the month, 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT

Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Joshua Breitstein, PsyD 253-583-2571

Sleep Improvement Group (4 sessions)

In this 4-session virtual class, you will learn (non-medication) strategies shown to help improve sleep. Topics include: identifying habits that get in the way of sound sleep, practicing new sleep habits and other lifestyle changes that promote restful sleep, and resetting your “sleep-wake” cycle. Attendance at all 4 sessions is not required, though strongly recommended.

When: Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. OR Fridays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Andrew Paves, PhD 206-277-1707

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Stress Management & Emotional Well-being

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)

This 6-session virtual class teaches Veterans how to deal with negative emotions, get unstuck from unhelpful patterns of behavior, and develop skills to live more fully and engage with values.

When: Mondays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PT or Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PT

Where: VA Video Connect

Contact: Jennifer Benson, PhD 253-589-4241

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

This 6-session group is focused on using cognitive and behavioral strategies to improve overall functioning and wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: VA Video Connect

Contact: Ron Miyatake, PhD 360-419-3668

Dealing with Irritability

Topics discussed in this 8-session series include mindfulness, emotion regulation, and interpersonal effectiveness skills. Veterans can start any time.

When: Mondays at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. OR Fridays at 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Jessica Slagg, LICSW 253-583-1606

Grief & Loss Group

Suffering a significant loss disrupts life, brings up strong and conflicting emotions, and often challenges core beliefs. It begs for our attention. Learning to cope effectively with loss is essential to health and wholeness. This 8-week virtual group offers the opportunity to identify and honor losses, understand and experience the grieving process, and begin to heal and live more fully.

When: Wednesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT; Call for next start date.

Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Chaplain Elisha Highlands 206-277-3713

Military Racial Trauma

According to recent polls, more than 41% of U.S. Veterans will have reported racial discrimination that occurred during their military service and even more will have reported experiencing discrimination in their lifetime. The purpose of the Military Racial Trauma group is to help unpack these experiences in a safe space amongst Veterans of color and learn coping strategies while simultaneously sharing in communal healing.

Topics: Race-based trauma and psychological resilience, cultural identity development and cross-cultural communication, institutional discrimination

in U.S. and military history, and regulating overwhelming emotions/

practicing self-care.

When: Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Contact: Jacob Manuel, PhD 253-583-1651 or Monica Sagen, MSW, LICSW 253-279-8546

Mindfulness Practice: Skills Program for Stress Reduction

This is a 6-session group where we will explore mind-body approaches, such as meditation, guided imagery, and progressive relaxation to decrease stress and increase well-being.

When: Mondays, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Tammy Todd, LICSW 206-762-1010 ext. 67779

Resilience in Recovery

The Resilience in Recovery group at the Seattle Vet Center is a conversation‑based and peer support group focused on strengthening one’s ability to adapt, persist, and grow while overcoming challenges. This includes building resilience in the context of healing from adversity, trauma, illness, addiction, and/or major life disruptions. Veterans attending this group must meet Vet Center eligibility requirements (e.g., deployed to or in support of combat, experienced military sexual trauma).

A full list of eligibility criteria can be found at: https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/eligibility.asp

When: Second and Fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

Where: Seattle Vet Center, 350 S. Lucile Street, Room 140, Seattle, WA 98108

Contact: Carla Koegen, MSW, LICSW carla.koegen@va.gov or Arthur Satterfield, PhD 206-764-5130, arthur.satterfield@va.gov

Substance Use Disorder 101

This one-session workshop is for friends, significant others, and family members concerned about a Veteran loved one’s use of alcohol and/or substances. The program covers: information about substance use disorders, commonly misused substances, withdrawal features, common health concerns associated with use, overdose prevention, the change process, recovery model, treatment options, and how people can support themselves and their loved ones whether those loved ones opt to make change or not.

When: Offered quarterly on Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT; Call for date of next workshop

Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Contact: Lesley Babb, LICSW 206-762-1010 ext. 67343 or Kevin Skiena, LICSW 206-277-3366

Veteran Vibrations Group

This is a sonic meditation and sound ceremony that is meant to take participants on an inward journey of self-discovery and healing by specifically using tones and sounds that help trigger energy centers in our body to help relieve problems with one’s mood, pain, and symptoms of PTSD. The Veteran Vibrations group is a joint venture between the Seattle Vet Center and Veteran Rites (a VSO with the mission of initiating Veterans into whole identity, purpose, and belonging after military service). All Veterans are welcome to attend regardless of eligibility; however, participants must be willing to provide information necessary for staff to register them in the Vet Center system.

When: First Friday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Where: Seattle Vet Center, 350 S. Lucile Street, Room 140, Seattle, WA 98108

Contact: Arthur Satterfield, PhD 206-764-5130, arthur.satterfield@va.gov, or Michael Greer michael.greer@va.gov

Written Exposure Therapy

Written Exposure Therapy incorporates writing into the therapy process to support healing and recovery for Veterans with history of trauma, and who have an identifiable index trauma. Veterans will not be asked to disclose details of their trauma in group. This group is open to any Veteran with PTSD regardless of type of trauma.

When: Wednesdays, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Virtual

Contact: Tory Durham, PhD 206-762-1010 ext. 67123

Relationship Health and Safety

Strength at Home

This 12-week group is designed for Veterans who have used or are concerned about using aggression in intimate relationships. Group topics include defining abusive behaviors, understanding the connection between trauma and abusive behavior, learning de-escalation strategies, managing stress more effectively, communicating more assertively, and expressing emotions.

When: Call for next start date

Contact: 206-716-5784

Windows

This 9-week group is for specific Veterans who have or are still experiencing intimate partner violence in any form. This group is a mix of education, support, and skills. Topics include understanding abusive dynamics and the impact on your health, exploring barriers to leaving, coping with stress, safety planning, and learning about resources. Specific screening is needed for participation

When: Call for next start date

Contact: 206-716-5784

New Horizons

This 8-week group is for specific Veterans who have or are still experiencing intimate partner violence in any form. This group is a mix of education, support, and skills. Topics include understanding abusive dynamics and the impact on your health, exploring barriers to leaving, coping with stress, safety planning, and learning about resources. Specific screening is needed for participation

When: Call for next start date

Contact: 206-716-5784

Tobacco Cessation

Quit Tobacco Class

Get support for quitting vape, cigarettes, chew, etc. The first two sessions are group-based via VA Video Connect (VVC). Then Veterans will attend two follow up individual sessions that are tailored to their needs and available through in person, VVC, or phone options.

When: Second and Third Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect for group sessions; In-person, VA Video Connect or phone for individual follow up sessions

Contact: Hideki Scherb, PsyD HSPP 206-277-1753

QuitVET Telephone Quitline

VA’s free telephone Quitline offers tobacco cessation counseling to any Veteran who receives their health care through VA. Quit VET is staffed by trained counselors who will help you during any phase of quitting—whether you are thinking about it, you started your quit attempt, or you are trying to get back on track after a slip or relapse to tobacco.

When: Quitline is open Monday - Friday, 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT

Contact: 855-784-8838

Caregiver Support

Caregivers FIRST

Caregivers FIRST is a caregiver skills training program with the goal of connecting caregivers to resources to help them feel more confident, capable and supported in their caregiving role. The program is designed to help caregivers build coping, support-seeking and hands-on skills and strategies.

When: Call for information

Contact: Caregiver Support Program 206-277-6696

Caregiver Mindfulness and Gentle Movement Classes

The Caregiver Support Program offers daily mindfulness sessions for caregivers enrolled in the program. These are approximately 20-minute sessions. Caregivers may join via phone or video.

When: Call for information

Contact: Caregiver Support Program 206-277-6696

Caregiver Support Group (In-person)

When: Third Tuesday of the month, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: Seattle VA Medical Center

Contact: Caregiver Support Program 206-277-6696

REACH VA Caregiver Support Program Individual & Group Sessions

REACH VA Caregiver Program improves the emotional and physical well-being of caregivers and enhances quality of care for their loved ones. Caregivers are taught problem-solving skills and stress and mood management techniques and provided information on disease related concerns that are customized for each caregiver. There are four sessions between the caregiver and a Program Coach (more if needed).