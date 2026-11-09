MOVE! weight management

*The VA Puget Sound MOVE! Program is currently on HOLD.*

Other Support Options

MOVE! Coach mobile app

MOVE! Coach is a mobile app for Veterans who prefer to manage their weight on their own. Simply go to the app store on any iOS or Android device to download and open the app. Learn more about this app.

Weight loss medications and bariatric/metabolic surgery

Treatment options may be offered to Veterans who continue to struggle with weight-related issues. Talk with your primary care provider to learn more about weight loss medication or surgery.

Patient Education & Wellness Classes

Learn more about our health and wellness programs for nutrition and physical activity.

National VA MOVE! Website

The Department of Veterans Affairs national MOVE! website