Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

About MS

MS is a complex neurologic disease that affects the central nervous system (CNS) which includes the brain, spinal cord and vision pathways. In MS, the immune system attacks the myelin sheath, the fatty tissue that surrounds and protects nerve fibers, as well as the nerve fibers themselves. This damage is called demyelination, and the scar tissues that develop when myelin is damaged are called sclerosis, also known as lesions or plaques.

When any part of the myelin sheath or nerve fiber is damaged or destroyed, nerve impulses traveling to and from the brain and spinal cord are distorted or interrupted, causing a wide variety of symptoms. Sometimes the myelin can repair itself and the MS symptoms go away after the immune attack, or relapse. However, over time, the myelin and underlying nerve fibers cannot recover and suffer permanent damage. This may lead to a decline in function which you would notice as a worsening of your MS symptoms.

MS Care

VA Puget Sound Health Care System is committed to supporting Veterans with MS to live a full and productive life, offering a complete spectrum of health care services. Its MS health care team works with Veterans and their families to develop an individualized plan to support the best health outcomes. Veterans are encouraged to learn as much as they can about MS and engage in their care.

Neurology’s role in MS care:

Establish the correct diagnosis of MS.

Provide specialty care in Outpatient MS clinic.

Provide Inpatient care for management of severe MS exacerbations.

Perform lumbar punctures, if needed.

Select disease modifying treatments and monitor their safety and effectiveness.

Monitor the effects of MS with MRI.

Partner with the VA’s infusion clinic to provide IV medications or therapies.

Partner with RCS-MS Clinic in managing functional impairments or MS related symptoms that affect quality of life.

Rehabilitation’s role in MS care: