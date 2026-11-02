Prior to joining, she was vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at the Pacific Alliance Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. There she managed the operation of all clinical services including pharmacy, radiology diagnostics, cardiopulmonary, laboratory, environment of care, infection control and nursing services. In addition, she was an adjunct professor at Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles where she oversaw compliance with international Joint Commission accreditation for the Angel Hospital Corporation in Shanghai. She has served in various health care leadership positions from the management of nursing operational functions at a 420-bed, full-service, acute care hospital, to oversight of nursing operations at a 142-bed hospital that provided acute rehabilitation, perinatal services, inpatient psychiatric and emergency department services. After completing her undergraduate degree in Nursing from Mount St. Mary’s College in Brentwood, California, she received her Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Care Administration from University of Phoenix in 2005. She is a member of the following professional organizations: Southern California Patient Safety Collaborative, American Organization of Nurse Executives, American College of Nursing Leaders and Southern California Bioethics Committee Consortium.