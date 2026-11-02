Dr. Markman joined VA Puget Sound as a staff psychiatrist in 2013 and has held several leadership positions including serving as interim chief of staff from October 2022 to August 2023, associate chief of staff for Mental Health and director of outpatient mental health services. He also completed a detail as the acting chief of staff at Roseburg VA Medical Center in 2021.

Dr. Markman received his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Michigan. He completed his psychiatry residency training at the University of Washington in 2013.

Dr. Markman is an associate professor at the University of Washington and served as an associate training director for the Psychiatry Residency Training Program for six years. He currently serves as the associate dean for Veteran Affairs for the UW School of Medicine. His areas of educational research, interest, and expertise are in educational teaching skills, leadership development, and mentoring in medical training.

Dr. Markman enjoys home improvement projects, reading, and losing at cards. He and his husband have an ongoing endeavor trying to get their moderately behaved dog to become a well-behaved dog.