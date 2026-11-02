Rhonda Lewis

Prior to joining VA Puget Sound Health Care System as the associate director, Ms. Lewis was the chief medical administrative officer at Atlanta VA Healthcare System. There she directed strategic and administrative operations and served as the chief for Business Analytics and Revenue. Prior to that appointment, she was the Veterans Equitable Resource Allocation/strategic planner. She also was a health systems specialist.

Ms. Lewis began her VA career at the Central Alabama VA Health Care System in 1998. During her tenure she served as a certified therapeutic recreation specialist, cultural transformation coordinator and acting chief for Recreation Therapy.

A native of Alabama, Ms. Lewis earned a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Therapy from Alabama State University and a Master of Business Management.

Ms. Lewis has certifications in Lean Six Sigma, project management and from the National Council Therapeutic Recreation. She completed the VA Graduate Health Administrative Training Program in 2011.

Ms. Lewis is an active member in the American College of Healthcare Executives and National Association of Health Services Executives.