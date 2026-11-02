Dr. Thomas Bundt serves as the Executive Director for the VA Puget Sound Health Care System responsible for overseeing organizational strategy and execution of healthcare delivery, research and academic programs for over 160K Veterans. His operations include 11 health care platforms consisting of two large medical campuses, seven community clinics and two community resources and referral centers supported by approximately 5,000 staff, 1,800 students and a $1.83 billion budget. Prior to joining VA Puget Sound, he was principal deputy to the assistant director for management as well as the corporate acquisition executive at Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia. As a combat Veteran and experienced health care executive, Dr. Bundt brings a practiced set of skills to support the VA mission, enable the staff and sustain future integrated health care delivery operations. He began his military career in September 1989 in the U.S. Army 104th Infantry Division, and after his commission in 1991, moved up through a myriad of leadership positions in multiple command and staff positions, academia, international health policy, interagency and stability operations, including chief operating officer and chief executive officer roles. In the last 15 years, Dr. Bundt has led complex enterprises from multi-disciplined and graduate education training organizations and remote multi-specialty ambulatory health care delivery systems to a biocontainment (level IV) research institute and a level II trauma academic medical center. His leadership of the latter culminated with his role as the first market director for the DHA Puget Sound market, Tacoma, Washington.