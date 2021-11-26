Internships and fellowships

Medical and Dental Education

VA Puget Sound health care offers training opportunities to learn from VA’s physician and dental faculty, who hold joint appointments with universities and the VA, in both clinical and research settings. We prepare health care professionals to meet the changing needs of the nation’s health care system.

Nursing Education

VA Puget Sound health care enhances nursing education and practice by facilitating a strong and mutually beneficial partnership between the VA and schools of nursing. We provide Registered Nurse (RN) and Nurse Practitioner (NP) residency programs to develop competent, confident, practice-ready employees to meet the needs of our community.

Learn more about our primary care nurse practitioner residency application process

Associated Health Education

VA Puget Sound health care’s associated health education includes all health professions except for medicine, dentistry, and nursing (e.g., psychology, occupational therapy, pharmacy, etc.). Through affiliation agreements with health professions schools and colleges, we provide clinical placements and fellowships for health professions trainees in more than 40 disciplines.

Advanced Fellowships

VA Puget Sound health care provides unique preparation for future leaders in healthcare by providing hands-on mentored educational experiences (e.g., medical informatics, clinical simulation, etc.). Through creative partnerships, use of new technology, and innovative educational modalities, we promote and foster the highest standards of leadership, intellectual integrity, research, and patient care.

VA advanced fellowship program in Health Services Research & Development (HSR&D) with Seattle-Denver Center of Innovation (COIN)