The program trains recent Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates within interprofessional transformative health care teams to deliver high quality person-centered care. The program provides clinical training in a variety of practice settings. Residents are mentored to develop the depth, breadth, volume, and intensity of clinical experience necessary to be successful within our complex Veteran health care system. This 12-month residency program was the first in Washington State to be accredited by the Commission for Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). This program is sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).

Mission

VA Puget Sound’s Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PBRNR) prepares effective, competent, and confident registered nurses capable of providing safe patient care services within team based, interprofessional, collaborative care settings.

Eligibility

Requirements of applicants to apply to this residency:

U.S. citizenship

Accredited BSN degree

No prior RN work experience (residency intended as first registered nurse position)

Must be willing to commit to a one-year residency program

Proof of registration for the NCLEX at time of application

Evidence of registered nurse licensure prior to start of residency (candidates may provide official documentation of successful NCLEX results and pending licensure)

Proof of health status and current immunization record

Have a valid American Heart Association BLS Healthcare Provider certification prior to start of the residency

How to apply

To begin the application process, download and follow the instructions within the linked application document below (an Adobe PDF file). Qualified applicants can submit applications by email (preferred), in-person or fax.

Email: PUGNursingEducationAdmin@va.gov

VA Puget Sound Health Care System

1660 S. Columbian Way, S-118 (Building 1 Room 331)

Seattle, WA 98108

Phone: 206-268-5390

Fax: 206-277-45

Contact the Nurse Residency Program Director, Marie Therese Timbol-Padriga, MSN-ED, RN, at Marietherese.Timbol-Padriga@va.gov or 206-277-1124