Our residency is a 12-month full-time program funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). We currently accept 4 resident positions annually. In addition to primary care and women’s health, the nurse practitioner training may include rotations to deployment health, dermatology, sleep medicine, pulmonary, neurology, oncology, rheumatology, rehabilitative medicine.

Important dates for 2027-2028 cohort

Applicants are welcome to contact us for an application starting November 1st.

Application due date: Sunday, February 1, 2027

Residency interviews: February 2027 (TBD)

Offer date: Tuesday, March 9th, 2027

Resident acceptance reply due by: March 12th, 2027

Residency dates: August 9, 2027 to August 4, 2028

Complete immunization requirements, personal identity background check, proof of licensure, and obtain a National Provider Identifier (NPI) number prior to start date.

How to apply

Interested candidates should email us at PUGGMSARNPResidency@va.gov

Program information contact:

Joy Vander Linden, DNP, ARNP

Acting Director of Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency

Email: Joy.VanderLinden@va.gov

Program mailing address:

Seattle VA Medical Center, S-123-COE

Primary Care NP Residency

1660 S Columbian Way

Seattle, WA 98108

Eligibility requirements

Ideal candidates have excelled academically and come highly recommended. Our applicants should be motivated to work in patient-centered team based clinical care, engage in practice-based learning and quality improvement, have strong interpersonal communication skills, exhibit professionalism, and participate in interprofessional collaboration and leadership development. We are especially seeking applicants who wish to train and work in primary care and have a strong interest in care of the Veteran population. Preferred applicants are Doctor of Nursing Practice graduates with a rich nursing background, interest in VA employment, and a commitment to primary care of Veterans.

Specific eligibility requirements

A recent graduate (within 12 months) of a master's, post-master's certificate, or doctoral nurse practitioner program accredited by CCNE or ACEN

Not be employed as a nurse practitioner - this residency would be the applicant's first nurse practitioner position

Board certification in primary care, either as Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner

Family Nurse Practitioner Possess a current, full, and unrestricted license as a registered nurse and nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the program

nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the program Citizen of the United States

Commitment to a one-year primary care nurse practitioner residency program

NPI number (DEA license not required)

Benefits

The stipend is reviewed annually and set by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). For example, the 2027-2028 Seattle VA Nurse Practitioner Residency salary is $91,664.

Eligible for full-time VA paid trainee benefits, including Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Healthcare (opm.gov), some medical plans offering limited dental coverage.

4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave bi-weekly

11 paid federal holidays

No weekends, on call or night shift duties

Health Profession Trainees are not entitled to the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), Federal Employee Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP), Federal Employee Group Life Insurance (FEGLI), military leave or Paid Parental Leave.

Program details

We use an interprofessional patient aligned care team model, working collaboratively with nursing, social work, pharmacy, dieticians, psychology and other health care professionals to provide comprehensive care to our diverse and complex patient population. Our training program facilitates the resident’s growth and transition to independent practice by providing clinical supervision, longitudinal mentorship, leadership opportunities, preceptor training, development of a scholarly quality improvement project, and evaluation throughout the one-year training program.

Nurse practitioner residents will participate in various didactic sessions throughout the year including monthly interprofessional didactics, monthly trainee led journal club, grand round lectures, primary care report, primary care panel management, monthly collaborative care conferences, trainee led quality improvement works in progress, weekly pre-clinic conference, quality improvement boot camp and participation in our annual trainee retreat.