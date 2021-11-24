Our residency is a 12-month fulltime program funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). We currently accept 4 resident positions annually. In addition to primary care and women’s health, the nurse practitioner training may include rotations to deployment health, dermatology, home-based primary care, sleep medicine, pulmonary, neurology, oncology, rheumatology, rehabilitative medicine and leadership opportunities.

Important dates for 2022-2023 cohort

Applicants are welcome to contact us for an application starting November 1, 2021.

Application due date: February 2, 2022

Residency interviews: March 18 and March 25, 2022

Residency dates: August 14, 2022 to August 14, 2023

Health status, immunization requirements, personal identity background check, proof of licensure, and obtain a National Provider Identifier (NPI) number no less than two months prior to start date.

How to apply

Interested candidates should email us at PUGGMSARNPResidency@va.gov

Program information contact:

Linda Pyke, MN, ARNP, FNP-BC

Director of Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency

Email: Linda.Pyke@va.gov

Program mailing address:

Seattle VA Medical Center, S-123-COE

Primary Care NP Residency

1660 S Columbian Way

Seattle, WA 98108

Eligibility requirements

Ideal candidates have excelled academically and come highly recommended. Our applicants should be motivated to work in patient-centered team based clinical care, engage in practice-based learning and quality improvement, have strong interpersonal communication skills, exhibit professionalism, and participate in interprofessional collaboration and leadership development. We are especially seeking applicants who wish to train and work in primary care and have a strong interest in care of the Veteran population. Specific eligibility requirements are:

One year commitment (August to August)

Graduated with a master's or doctoral degree from an accredited nursing program within 12 months of the residency start date

Board certification as an Adult-Gerontology Primary Care or Family Nurse Practitioner from AANP or ANCC accrediting bodies (must have prior to July 15th)

Washington State APRN licensure (must have prior to July 15th)

Current unencumbered RN license

Current BLS certification

US citizenship

NPI number (DEA license not required)

Benefits

The stipend is reviewed annually and set by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). For example, the 2021-2022 Seattle VA CoEIPC Nurse Practitioner Resident salary is $82,563.

Eligible for full time VA paid trainee benefits, including health, dental and life insurance (See https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/plan-information/compare-plans/)

4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave bi-weekly

10 paid federal holidays

No weekends, on call or night shift duties

Program details

We use an interprofessional patient aligned care team model, working collaboratively with nursing, social work, pharmacy, dieticians, psychology and other health care professionals to provide comprehensive care to our diverse and complex patient population. Our training program facilitates the resident’s growth and transition to independent practice by providing clinical supervision, longitudinal mentorship, leadership opportunities, preceptor training, development of a scholarly quality improvement project, and evaluation throughout the one-year training program.

Nurse practitioner residents will participate in various didactic sessions throughout the year including monthly interprofessional didactics, monthly trainee led journal club, grand round lectures, primary care report, primary care panel management, monthly collaborative care conferences, trainee led quality improvement works in progress, weekly pre-clinic conference, quality improvement boot camp and participation in our annual trainee retreat.