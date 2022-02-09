Registered nursing residency
The VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR) Program — VALOR gives outstanding registered nursing students who have completed their junior year in an accredited clinical program the opportunity to develop their skills at VA Puget Sound Health Care System.
For more than 20 years, VA Puget Sound Health Care System has offered this exciting, year long clinical residency for Baccalaureate Program Nursing students. The VA's VALOR program is designed to increase participants clinical skills, clinical judgement, and critical thinking while caring for our nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning in the classroom and clinical practice with qualified Registered Nurses (RN) preceptor. Students are appointed during the summer months for 400 hours. This experience may continue during the senior academic year on a part time basis to no more than an additional 400 hours. The program offers opportunities for employment and participation in a federally funded entry to practice nurse residency program within the VA system, nationwide.