Volunteer or Donate

VA Puget Sound Health Care System provides many services to the Veterans in the region. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteers we can supplement these services and increase the quality of care to America’s heroes.

Volunteers are an integral part of the health care system provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. They are a valuable supplemental addition to the staff and are considered “without compensation” (WOC) employees of the hospital. VAPSHCS Voluntary Service manages both volunteers and the hospital donation program.

Volunteers in action

More than 700 regularly scheduled volunteers assist patients and staff annually

Volunteers donate over thousands of hours of service per year across our main hospitals, community based outpatient clinics, and the Tahoma National Cemetery

Areas of the hospital to benefit from volunteers include: escort and shuttle drivers, information desks, nursing, ambulatory care clinics, chaplain service, nutrition and food service, social work, prosthetics service, the blind rehabilitation service, recreation therapy, and many more

Over $1 million in monetary and non-monetary donations are received each year from individuals, groups, service organizations, and corporate sponsors

Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the hospital and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform several services, with their talents closely matched with one of our many assignments.

Prior to volunteering, interested persons must:

Be 18 years old (a youth program for students 15-17 is provided during the summer months only)

Undergo a background check, including fingerprint screening

Receive a tuberculosis (TB) test

Complete an application and attend orientation

For more information about volunteering, please e-mail: PUGVoluntaryService@va.gov or pick-up a volunteer application packet at either the Seattle or American Lake Voluntary Service office.

Groups interested in providing service at VA Puget Sound should request a group application at PUGVoluntaryService@va.gov and return it to either the Seattle or American Lake Voluntary Service office.

Our fax number is: 206-764-2099

Note: voluntary Service does not oversee internships, students seeking academic credit, or individuals seeking to observe/shadow medical personnel.

Donate to the VA

Monetary and non-monetary donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veterans. Just as the gift of time from a volunteer is needed, non-monetary items such as personal care items are also appreciated. Our list of needs changes frequently, so please contact us to discuss accepted donations. Voluntary Service is responsible for providing safe and clean donations to our Veterans. We cannot accept those items that don't meet our safety criteria. Contact PUGVoluntaryService@va.gov for a list of currently accepted Comfort Items.

Monetary donations are essential in providing supplemental services to our Veterans. Donated funds may be deposited in our General Purpose Account, or may be specified for a particular area:

General Purpose for the benefit of patients

Social Work Service

Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation

Recreation Therapy

Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders

Oncology / Bone Marrow Transplant Unit

Veterans Centers in the VA Puget Sound Area

Homeless Program

Blind Rehabilitation

Multiple Sclerosis Program

Fisher House

Transition & Care Management (Returning Service Members, Post 9/11 Veterans)

Polytrauma

Other programs not listed can receive specific (earmarked) donations. Contact the Voluntary Service office at 206-764-2195 for information.

Monetary donations may be dropped off in our office or sent to:

VA Puget Sound Health Care System

Voluntary Service (S-135)

1660 South Columbian Way

Seattle, WA 98108

Make checks payable to: VA Puget Sound Health Care System