Quad Cities Vet Center

You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care, have a service-connected disability, or receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:

Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service

Request your military service records online

If you don’t have these documents on hand, we can help you get them. Come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.