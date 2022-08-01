Quad Cities Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Quad Cities Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Contacting us
- Please call 309-755-3260 to speak with a team member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment or answering any questions you might have.
- If you call outside of our normal operating hours, you’ll reach the Call Center. You may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm handoff to us, and we’ll contact you right away.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
- If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
Visiting
- If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 309-755-3260 to discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Parking
- Free parking is available in the front and side parking lot.
- Accessible parking is available at the front entrance of the building.
Building access
- We are located on the north side of the building.
Our location is served by MetroLink.
The Trinity Medical Clinic Stop is 394 feet (about 2 minutes) from our Vet Center.
You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care, have a service-connected disability, or receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, we can help you get them. Come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Quad Cities Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Interested in joining a group with other Veterans or service members?
Call us for more information at 309-755-3260.
- PTSD support groups
- Significant other support groups
- Equine therapy
Equine therapy with Sundance for Our Soldiers
Sundance for Our Soldiers is a nonprofit organization offering a unique innovative approach to personal growth and mental well-being. This form of therapy is designed to be solution-based for clients by effectively treating PTSD.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Veterans benefit when family members are involved in the counseling process. We honor family members who support our Veterans and service members.
We consider family to be whomever the Veteran determines is their significant other or family member.
Our family-friendly lobby is available and designed to help you monitor your child close by while conducting a counseling session with quiet and privacy. There are plenty of games, puzzles, and game consoles for children to enjoy.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, including:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling to help with a significant change or loss
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer specialty care, including:
- All era-specific groups (Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, and Iraq)
- Writers’ group
- Support and encouragement group
- Significant others group
We use evidence-based therapies, including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Family Systems Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have both male and female counselors to make sure clients are comfortable during military sexual trauma counseling.
Counseling includes individual or group counseling, marital and family counseling, referral for benefits assistance, liaison with community agencies, or substance abuse information and referral to help you in your healing process and regain confidence in your everyday life.
We can also connect you with the MST coordinator at your local VA Medical Center for additional support.
Learn more about MST-related medical and mental health services at VA
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Our specialty care includes:
- Helping Veterans and service members manage their anger, stress, anxiety, and other symptoms
- Helping Veterans, service members, and their families improve their relationships
- Helping Veterans and service members gain and maintain employment or acquire benefits
- Helping Veterans and service members stay engaged through activities
We use specific techniques including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Family Systems Therapy
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help you connect to substance use programs, both inpatient and outpatient, with VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help you with addiction, detox, or to gain stability.
We offer group support too.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our priority first and foremost is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or are in crisis, let your counselor know. We want to support you in the moment, and also create a safety plan with you to feel safer and more hopeful about the future.
You can also reach the Veterans Crisis Line via text at 838255 or through confidential chat on the website.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other VA related forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also assist in connecting you with a local Veteran Service Officer (VSO). Call us at 877-927-8387 to find out more information.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We’re committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans, service members, and community partners can connect and engage. We actively partner with:
- Honor Flight Quad Cities
- Rock Island National Cemetery
- Quad Cities Veterans Network
- Ybarra Gomez VFW Post 8890
- Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center
- Army Community Service (ACS)
Our networks also extend out to the First Responder departments throughout the greater Quad Cities area.
Please call 309-755-3260 if you or your organization is interested in learning more about ways to partner with us.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.