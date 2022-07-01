Rapid City Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Rapid City Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 605-348-0077 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Some services are available on a walk-in basis. Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
Here's what you can expect on your first counseling appointment with us:
- We'll evaluate you to make sure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will start to create a treatment plan that works with your needs.
- We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate and as determined by you and your counselor.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214) or an active military ID
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We're located in a standalone building. Parking is on the east side of the building. Accessible parking is located in the same area. When you come to the front entrance of the building, there's a doorbell off to the left. Please push this and someone will let you into the building.
With South Dakota's adverse weather, we work hard to to make sure it's safe during snow and ice events. Please feel free to call us if you need assistance to and from your vehicle.
There are 2 local services available to help with transportation:
- Prairie Hills Transit
Check maps and schedules for Prairie Hills Transit
- Rapid Transit System - We're on the Coolidge route, northbound.
Get more information about the Rapid Transit System
In the spotlight at Rapid City Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Garden group
We offer a weekly garden group from spring to fall. Join us on Fridays at 9:00 a.m. to connect with others in a fun, nurturing, and outdoor environment. Call for more information 605-348-0077.
What others are saying
Learn from other Veterans about their experiences at Vet Centers.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide these types of services:
- Individual counseling for Veterans’ spouses, significant others, and children
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is help and support for people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of therapeutic services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
We offer bereavement counseling to family members of service members who died while serving on active duty or to family members of Veterans who were receiving services at the time of their death.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling.
We have groups such as these:
- Men’s Vietnam Veterans support group
- Women’s support group
- Garden group
And we offer evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST). Currently, all our counselors are female.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you think you might have PTSD, there are resources to help you recover. If your symptoms come and go or surface months or years after the traumatic event, effective treatments are available. Call us at 605-348-0077 to explore and learn about treatment options.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Here are some places we may refer you based on your goals:
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer a women’s support group. We have female counselors who can focus on your needs and support you with any readjustment concerns you may experience. Our goal is to provide an environment free from harassment that meets your unique needs.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
For substance use disorders we can refer you to the VA Black Hills Health Care System.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Here are some places we may refer you based on your goals:
- Black Hills National Cemetery or call 605-347-3830
- American Legion Department of South Dakota
- Department of South Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
- State Veterans Cemetery (Sioux Falls) or call 605-277-8094
- SD Department of Veterans Affairs or call 605-333-6869
- Paralyzed Veterans of America or call 605-336-0494
- Midwest Honor Flight or call 605-215-1319
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you're holding an event and would like one of our representatives to attend, feel free to call us at 605-348-0077.
We also have a Mobile Vet Center that is available for outdoor events. Please call us at 605-348-0077.
We work with the following agencies:
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Ask your counselor if telehealth services are appropriate and available in an effort to aid in your readjustment goals.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.