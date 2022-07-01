Rapid City Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 605-348-0077 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Some services are available on a walk-in basis. Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day. Here's what you can expect on your first counseling appointment with us: We'll evaluate you to make sure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will start to create a treatment plan that works with your needs.

We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate and as determined by you and your counselor.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214) or an active military ID

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.

We're located in a standalone building. Parking is on the east side of the building. Accessible parking is located in the same area. When you come to the front entrance of the building, there's a doorbell off to the left. Please push this and someone will let you into the building. With South Dakota's adverse weather, we work hard to to make sure it's safe during snow and ice events. Please feel free to call us if you need assistance to and from your vehicle.