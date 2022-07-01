Locations

Main location

Rapid City Vet Center Address 21 East Omaha Street Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 605-348-0077 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Rapid City Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Rapid City Mobile Vet Center Phone 605-348-0077

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.