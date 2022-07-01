Skip to Content
Rapid City Vet Center

21 East Omaha Street
Rapid City, SD 57701

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
If you can’t make it to our Rapid City Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Rapid City Mobile Vet Center

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.