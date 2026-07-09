VA records
Access your VA records and documents online to more easily manage your benefits.
Get your records and documents
Download letters like your eligibility or award letter for certain benefits.
Check the status of your VA disability, pension, and education benefits payments. You can also review payments for certain survivor benefits.
Review and print documents from your official military personnel file (including your DD214).
Find out how to get different types of identification cards to show your military status or your enrollment in VA health care.
Set up your personal health record and download medical records, reports, and images to share with your VA and non-VA doctors.
Request access to your compensation, pension, benefit, or military records now.
Download this IRS tax form if you need it when you file your state taxes.
Answer a series of questions to get step-by-step instructions on how to apply for a discharge upgrade or correction. If your discharge gets upgraded, you’ll be eligible for the VA benefits you earned during your period of service.
Get instructions for how to request your Certificate of Eligibility (COE), which confirms for your lender that you qualify for a VA-backed home loan. Then you can choose your loan type to learn about the rest of the loan application process.
Find out how to change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile.
Visit the National Archives website to research military records from the Revolutionary War to the present.