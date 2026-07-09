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VA records

Access your VA records and documents online to more easily manage your benefits.

Get your records and documents

  • Download letters like your eligibility or award letter for certain benefits.

  • Check the status of your VA disability, pension, and education benefits payments. You can also review payments for certain survivor benefits.

  • Review and print documents from your official military personnel file (including your DD214).

  • Find out how to get different types of identification cards to show your military status or your enrollment in VA health care.

  • Set up your personal health record and download medical records, reports, and images to share with your VA and non-VA doctors.

  • Request access to your compensation, pension, benefit, or military records now.

  • Download this IRS tax form if you need it when you file your state taxes.

  • Answer a series of questions to get step-by-step instructions on how to apply for a discharge upgrade or correction. If your discharge gets upgraded, you’ll be eligible for the VA benefits you earned during your period of service.

  • Get instructions for how to request your Certificate of Eligibility (COE), which confirms for your lender that you qualify for a VA-backed home loan. Then you can choose your loan type to learn about the rest of the loan application process.

  • Find out how to change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile.

  • Visit the National Archives website to research military records from the Revolutionary War to the present.

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Last updated: 

Veteran portraits