Discharge documents for burials

If you want to be buried in a national cemetery or get memorial items, you’ll need to show the National Cemetery Association (NCA) proof of honorable active military service. Find out which documents the NCA accepts.

DD214 and other Department of Defense documents



Form Title DD 214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty DD 13 Statement of Service DA 1569 Transcript of Military Record DD 2A Armed Forces Identification Card (Active) DD 2AF Armed Forces Identification Card (Active) DD 2CG Armed Forces Identification Card (Active) DD 2MC Armed Forces Identification Card (Active) DD 2N Armed Forces Identification Card (Active) DD 2NOAA Armed Forces Identification Card (Active) DD 2 (Retired) US Uniformed Services Identification Card DD 214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty DD 217 Discharge Certificate DD 303 Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge DD 303AF Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge DD 303CG Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge DD 303MC Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge DD 303N Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge DD 1300 Report of Casualty

Department of Defense documents that must show a period of active-duty service dates



Form Title DD 256A Honorable Discharge Certificate DD 256AF Honorable Discharge Certificate DD 256CG Honorable Discharge Certificate DD 256MC Honorable Discharge Certificate DD 256N Honorable Discharge Certificate DD 257A General Discharge Certificate DD 257AF General Discharge Certificate DD 257CG General Discharge Certificate DD 257MC General Discharge Certificate DD 257N General Discharge Certificate

Documents that must show active-duty service dates



Form Title Bureau of Investigation No. 213 Discharge from U. S. Naval Reserve Force Honorable Discharge Certificate

Documents that must show previous active federal service for something other than training, or a minimum of 20 years total service (for pay)



Form Title NGB 22 Report of Separation and Record of Service, Departments of the Army and the Air Force, National Guard Bureau

Other accepted documents

