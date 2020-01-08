Discharge documents for burials
If you want to be buried in a national cemetery or get memorial items, you’ll need to show the National Cemetery Association (NCA) proof of honorable active military service. Find out which documents the NCA accepts.
DD214 and other Department of Defense documents
|Form
|Title
|DD 214
|Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty
|DD 13
|Statement of Service
|DA 1569
|Transcript of Military Record
|DD 2A
|Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
|DD 2AF
|Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
|DD 2CG
|Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
|DD 2MC
|Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
|DD 2N
|Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
|DD 2NOAA
|Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
|DD 2 (Retired)
|US Uniformed Services Identification Card
|DD 214
|Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty
|DD 217
|Discharge Certificate
|DD 303
|Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
|DD 303AF
|Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
|DD 303CG
|Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
|DD 303MC
|Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
|DD 303N
|Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
|DD 1300
|Report of Casualty
Department of Defense documents that must show a period of active-duty service dates
|Form
|Title
|DD 256A
|Honorable Discharge Certificate
|DD 256AF
|Honorable Discharge Certificate
|DD 256CG
|Honorable Discharge Certificate
|DD 256MC
|Honorable Discharge Certificate
|DD 256N
|Honorable Discharge Certificate
|DD 257A
|General Discharge Certificate
|DD 257AF
|General Discharge Certificate
|DD 257CG
|General Discharge Certificate
|DD 257MC
|General Discharge Certificate
|DD 257N
|General Discharge Certificate
Documents that must show active-duty service dates
|Form
|Title
|Bureau of Investigation No. 213 Discharge from U. S. Naval Reserve Force
|Honorable Discharge Certificate
Documents that must show previous active federal service for something other than training, or a minimum of 20 years total service (for pay)
|Form
|Title
|NGB 22
|Report of Separation and Record of Service, Departments of the Army and the Air Force, National Guard Bureau
Other accepted documents
|Form
|Title
|ADJ 545
|Discharge Certificate
|Army DS ODF
|Honorable Discharge from the United States Army
|AGO 525
|Discharge Certificate
|AGO 755
|Discharge Certificate
|AGO 01252
|Discharge Certificate
|AGO 01254
|Transcript of Military Record
|AGO 01502
|Discharge Certificate
|WD AGO 01502
|Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge Certificate
|WD AGO 01504
|Discharge Certificate
|WD AGO 0729
|Honorable Discharge from Army of the United States of America
|WD AGO 280
|Certificate of Service, AVS
|WD AGO 525
|Honorable Discharge from the United States Army
|WD AGO 53
|Enlisted Record and Report of Separation Honorable Discharge
|WD AGO 53-55
|Enlisted Record and Report of Separation Honorable Discharge
|WD AGO 53-58
|Enlisted Record and Report of Separation General Discharge
|WD AGO 53-90
|Certificate of Service
|WD AGO 53-98
|Military Record and Report of Separation Certificate of Service
|WD AGO 55
|Honorable Discharge from The Army of the United States
|WD AGO 755
|Honorable Discharge, Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps
|Bureau of Investigation No. 6
|Discharge certificate
|Bureau of Investigation No. 53
|Discharge certificate
|Bureau of Investigation No. 118
|Discharge certificate
|Form No. 6, U.S.N.
|Discharge certificate
|Navy (no number)
|War Service Certificate
|NAVCG-2510
|Honorable Discharge, U.S. Coast Guard
|NAVCG-553
|Notice of Separation from U.S. Coast Guard
|NAVMC-455
|U.S. Marine Corps Certificate of Service (Instead of lost or destroyed discharge certificate)
|NAVMC 70-PD
|Honorable Discharge, U.S. Marine Corps
|NAVMC 78-PD
|U.S. Marine Corps Report of Separation
|NMC 2571 A&I
|Honorable Discharge, U.S. Marine Corps
|NMC 258 A&I
|Discharge Certificate
|NAVPERS-553
|Notice of Separation from U.S. Naval Service
|NAVPERS-563
|Navy Discharge-Notice of Separation from U.S. Naval Service
|NAVPERS-566
|Standard Statement of Service
|NAVPERS-660
|Honorable Discharge from U.S. Navy
|NAVPERS-661
|Certificate of Discharge, U.S. Naval Service
|NAVPERS-663B
|Discharge Certificate
|NAR 529
|Certification of Military Service
|NA 13038
|Certification of Military Service
|NA 13041
|Statement of Service
|GSA 6851
|Service Information
|GSA 6954
|Certificate of Military Service
|VA Adjudication 545
|Summary of Record of Active Service
|VA 3101
|Request for Army Information
|VA 3101
|Official Retirement Order
|VA 3101
|Official Retirement Register
|VA 3101
|Reserve Retirement Eligibility Benefits Letter
|VA 3101
|Verification of Service letter from the VA
|VA 3101
|Summary of Military Service Record from various states