U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Discharge documents for burials

If you want to be buried in a national cemetery or get memorial items, you’ll need to show the National Cemetery Association (NCA) proof of honorable active military service. Find out which documents the NCA accepts.

DD214 and other Department of Defense documents
 

Form Title
DD 214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty
DD 13 Statement of Service
DA 1569 Transcript of Military Record
DD 2A Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
DD 2AF Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
DD 2CG Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
DD 2MC Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
DD 2N Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
DD 2NOAA Armed Forces Identification Card (Active)
DD 2 (Retired) US Uniformed Services Identification Card
DD 217 Discharge Certificate
DD 303 Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
DD 303AF Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
DD 303CG Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
DD 303MC Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
DD 303N Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge
DD 1300 Report of Casualty

Department of Defense documents that must show a period of active-duty service dates
 

Form Title
DD 256A Honorable Discharge Certificate
DD 256AF Honorable Discharge Certificate
DD 256CG Honorable Discharge Certificate
DD 256MC Honorable Discharge Certificate
DD 256N Honorable Discharge Certificate
DD 257A General Discharge Certificate
DD 257AF General Discharge Certificate
DD 257CG General Discharge Certificate
DD 257MC General Discharge Certificate
DD 257N General Discharge Certificate

Documents that must show active-duty service dates
 

Form Title
Bureau of Investigation No. 213 Discharge from U. S. Naval Reserve Force Honorable Discharge Certificate

Documents that must show previous active federal service for something other than training, or a minimum of 20 years total service (for pay)
 

Form Title
NGB 22 Report of Separation and Record of Service, Departments of the Army and the Air Force, National Guard Bureau

Other accepted documents
 

Form Title
ADJ 545 Discharge Certificate
Army DS ODF Honorable Discharge from the United States Army
AGO 525 Discharge Certificate
AGO 755 Discharge Certificate
AGO 01252 Discharge Certificate
AGO 01254 Transcript of Military Record
AGO 01502 Discharge Certificate
WD AGO 01502 Certificate in Lieu of Lost or Destroyed Discharge Certificate
WD AGO 01504 Discharge Certificate
WD AGO 0729 Honorable Discharge from Army of the United States of America
WD AGO 280 Certificate of Service, AVS
WD AGO 525 Honorable Discharge from the United States Army
WD AGO 53 Enlisted Record and Report of Separation Honorable Discharge
WD AGO 53-55 Enlisted Record and Report of Separation Honorable Discharge
WD AGO 53-58 Enlisted Record and Report of Separation General Discharge
WD AGO 53-90 Certificate of Service
WD AGO 53-98 Military Record and Report of Separation Certificate of Service
WD AGO 55 Honorable Discharge from The Army of the United States
WD AGO 755 Honorable Discharge, Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps
Bureau of Investigation No. 6 Discharge certificate
Bureau of Investigation No. 53 Discharge certificate
Bureau of Investigation No. 118 Discharge certificate
Form No. 6, U.S.N. Discharge certificate
Navy (no number) War Service Certificate
NAVCG-2510 Honorable Discharge, U.S. Coast Guard
NAVCG-553 Notice of Separation from U.S. Coast Guard
NAVMC-455 U.S. Marine Corps Certificate of Service (Instead of lost or destroyed discharge certificate)
NAVMC 70-PD Honorable Discharge, U.S. Marine Corps
NAVMC 78-PD U.S. Marine Corps Report of Separation
NMC 2571 A&I Honorable Discharge, U.S. Marine Corps
NMC 258 A&I Discharge Certificate
NAVPERS-553 Notice of Separation from U.S. Naval Service
NAVPERS-563 Navy Discharge-Notice of Separation from U.S. Naval Service
NAVPERS-566 Standard Statement of Service
NAVPERS-660 Honorable Discharge from U.S. Navy
NAVPERS-661 Certificate of Discharge, U.S. Naval Service
NAVPERS-663B Discharge Certificate
NAR 529 Certification of Military Service
NA 13038 Certification of Military Service
NA 13041 Statement of Service
GSA 6851 Service Information
GSA 6954 Certificate of Military Service
VA Adjudication 545 Summary of Record of Active Service
VA 3101 Request for Army Information
VA 3101 Official Retirement Order
VA 3101 Official Retirement Register
VA 3101 Reserve Retirement Eligibility Benefits Letter
VA 3101 Verification of Service letter from the VA
VA 3101 Summary of Military Service Record from various states
