Download VA benefit letters
To receive some benefits, Veterans need a letter proving their status. Access and download your VA Benefit Summary Letter (sometimes called a VA award letter) and other benefit letters and documents online.
What types of VA letters can I download using this tool?
You can download a variety of VA letters that include information about your benefits and service history.
How do I download a VA letter?
Before you download your VA letter, we’ll ask you to review the address we have on file for you.
This address will be listed on your letter. If this address isn’t correct, you can update it. But your letter will still be valid even with the incorrect address.
Note: To download a letter, you’ll need the latest version of Adobe Reader. It’s free to download.
What if I want to download a letter or document that isn’t available from this tool?
Right now, you can only download the VA letters you see listed when you sign in above.
Use these links to get access to other common VA letters and documents you may be eligible for:
View and print your Post-9/11 GI Bill statement of benefits
Sign in to eBenefits to request a Certificate of Eligibility for home loan benefits
Sign in to eBenefits to request a copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
Can VA add an effective date to my Benefit Summary Letter?
Yes. If you’re totally and permanently disabled because of your service-connected disabilities and need us to add the effective date of this decision to your Benefit Summary Letter, please call us at 800-827-1000. We can email or fax you a copy of your letter with the effective date added to it.