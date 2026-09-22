Download VA benefit letters
To receive some benefits, Veterans need a letter proving their status. Access and download your VA Benefit Summary Letter (sometimes called a VA award letter) and other benefit letters and documents online.
Get your VA letters online
What types of VA letters can I download?
You can download these types of letters and documents if you’re eligible for them:
Service history and disability compensation
- Benefit summary and service verification letter
- Benefit verification letter
- Service verification letter
Health benefits
- Foreign Medical Program (FMP) enrollment letter
- Minimum essential coverage letter
- Proof of creditable prescription drug coverage
Other proof of eligibility for benefits
- Civil service preference letter
- Commissary letter
- Proof of service card
Note: If you want to download a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) for a VA home loan, you’ll need to go to the housing COE tool on VA.gov.
How do I download a VA letter?
Before you download your VA letter, we’ll ask you to review the address we have on file for you.
This address will be listed on your letter. If this address isn’t correct, you can update it. But your letter will still be valid even with the incorrect address.
Note: To download a letter, you’ll need the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader. It’s free to download.
What if I have trouble downloading a VA letter?
Call our MyVA411 main information line at