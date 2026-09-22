Skip to Content

Download VA benefit letters

To receive some benefits, Veterans need a letter proving their status. Access and download your VA Benefit Summary Letter (sometimes called a VA award letter) and other benefit letters and documents online.

Get your VA letters online

What types of VA letters can I download?

You can download these types of letters and documents if you’re eligible for them:

Service history and disability compensation

  • Benefit summary and service verification letter
  • Benefit verification letter
  • Service verification letter

Health benefits

  • Foreign Medical Program (FMP) enrollment letter
  • Minimum essential coverage letter
  • Proof of creditable prescription drug coverage

Other proof of eligibility for benefits

  • Civil service preference letter
  • Commissary letter
  • Proof of service card

Note: If you want to download a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) for a VA home loan, you’ll need to go to the housing COE tool on VA.gov.

Request a COE for home loan benefits

How do I download a VA letter?

Before you download your VA letter, we’ll ask you to review the address we have on file for you.

This address will be listed on your letter. If this address isn’t correct, you can update it. But your letter will still be valid even with the incorrect address.

Note: To download a letter, you’ll need the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader. It’s free to download.

Get Acrobat Reader for free from Adobe

What if I have trouble downloading a VA letter?

Call our MyVA411 main information line at (TTY: 711).

More information

  • If we’ve made a decision on a claim for disability, pension, burial, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation benefits, or a Board Appeal, you can download your decision letter.

  • If we made a decision on your application for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, you may be able to download your education decision letter now.

  • Your GI Bill Statement of Benefits will show you how much of your benefits you’ve used and how much you have left to use for your education or training.

  • Submit a military records request for documents like your DD214, awards, decorations, performance reports, orders, qualifications, and security clearance.

  • Check the status of debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education benefits. You can also make payments or request help.

Last updated: 