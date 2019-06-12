Request your military service records (including DD214)
Submit a military records request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
You’ll need to sign in to milConnect to get your military service records
To use this feature, you'll need a Premium DS Logon account. Your My HealtheVet or ID.me credentials won’t work on the milConnect website. Go to milConnect to sign in, register, or upgrade your DS Logon account to Premium.
Go to milConnect
Once I’ve signed in to milConnect, how do I request my DD214 or other military records?
Follow the steps below to submit a military records request.
- From your signed-in homepage, click or tap on Correspondence/ Documentation. Then select Defense Personnel Records Information (DPRIS) from the drop-down menu.
- Choose the Personnel File tab.
- Select Request My Personnel File.
- Fill out the form. In the Document Index section, check the boxes next to the document(s) you'd like to request.
- Click or tap on the Create and Send Request button.
What types of records can I request with this tool?
You can request documents from your Official Military Personnel File to view and download.
You can request your:
- DD214
- DD215
- Report of Separation
- Other release papers
You can also request documents with information about your service, such as your:
- Orders and endorsements
- Performance reports
- Awards and decorations (commendatory items)
- Qualifications, licenses, and certificates
- Security clearance
What happens after I request my military records?
You’ll receive an email letting you know we’re processing your request. You’ll receive a second email when your request is complete and your files are ready for you to view and download.
You can also check the status of your military records request by signing in to milConnect and going to the Personnel File tab within the Defense Personnel Records Information (DPRIS) section. This is also where you’ll view and download your files once they’re ready.
Are there other ways to get my military records?
Yes.
You can request your military records in any of these ways:
- Mail or fax a Request Pertaining to Military Records (Standard Form SF 180) to the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC).
Download Form SF 180 (PDF)
- Write a letter to the NPRC. Send it to:
1 Archives Drive
St. Louis, Missouri 63138
- Visit the NPRC in person
- Contact your state or county Veterans agency
- Hire an independent researcher
How do I request someone else’s military records?
If you’re a family member planning a burial for a Veteran in a VA national cemetery
Call our National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117. We can help you get the Veteran’s DD214 or other discharge documents you may need.
Get more information about planning a burial
If you’re the next of kin of a Veteran who has passed away
You can request a copy of the Veteran’s military records in any of these ways:
- Mail or fax a Request Pertaining to Military Records (Standard Form SF 180) to the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC).
Download Form SF 180 (PDF)
- Write a letter to the NPRC. Send it to:
1 Archives Drive
St. Louis, Missouri 63138
- Visit the NPRC in person
- Contact your state or county Veterans agency
- Hire an independent researcher
You may be considered the next of kin if you’re related to the Veteran in any of these ways:
- Surviving spouse who hasn't remarried, or
- Parent, or
- Child, or
- Sibling
If you’re not the Veteran’s next of kin
If the Veteran was discharged more than 62 years ago, you can order a copy of their military records. The National Archives opens all records to the public 62 years after discharge.
Learn how to access archived records
If the Veteran was discharged less than 62 years ago, you may be able to request limited information from their Military Personnel File.
Find out about general public access to military records