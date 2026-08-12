Request your military service records (including DD214)

You can request records from the National Archives online, by mail, or by fax.

Note: If you’re submitting an application for VA benefits, we’ll request your DD214 for you when we receive your application. You don’t need to do this yourself through the National Archives.

Option 1: Request your records online

You can request your military service records online using the National Archives’ eVetRecs tool.

When you get to eVetRecs, select Make a new request.

You’ll then need to sign in with an identity-verified ID.me account. The National Archives may ask you to take a “live selfie” photo with your smartphone as an added step to verification.

Note: You’ll receive an email letting you know that we’ve received your request.

Option 2: Fill out the National Archives’ request form (to mail or fax)

Fill out a Request Pertaining to Military Records (Standard Form 180).

Get Standard Form 180 to download

Mail or fax your completed form to the appropriate address or fax number listed on the last page of the form. To find the right address or fax number for you, you’ll need to use the first chart on that page to find your branch of service, separation date, and type of record.