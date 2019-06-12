How to apply for a Veteran ID Card

You may be eligible if you meet both of the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true. You:

Served on active duty, in the Reserves, or in the National Guard (including the Coast Guard), and

Received an honorable or general discharge (under honorable conditions)

If you received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable character of discharge, you’re not eligible for a Veteran ID Card. If you have an uncharacterized or unknown discharge status, we’ll have to verify your eligibility before we approve your application.

You’ll need to provide a copy of your discharge papers when you apply for a VIC to prove your character of discharge.