Are service dogs allowed in VA facilities?

Yes. We allow service dogs of all breeds in VA facilities. This includes VA health facilities, Vet Centers, regional offices, and other properties we own or lease.

To enter and remain in a VA facility, a service dog must meet all of these requirements:

The dog must be trained to work or perform tasks for a person with a disability (including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or mental health disability). Dogs that provide only emotional support, comfort, or companionship don't qualify as service dogs.

The dog must be under the control of its owner or another handler at all times.

The dog must not enter areas where an animal could cause problems with patient care, safety, or infection control (like operating rooms).

We don't allow any other animals in VA facilities. But we may make exceptions for certain needs like police dogs or animal-assisted therapy.