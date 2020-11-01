All articles in: Burials and memorials
Article type: Question and answer
Can I be buried in Arlington National Cemetery?
We can’t determine eligibility for burial in Arlington National Cemetery because the United States Army maintains this cemetery. Please work with a funeral home director to contact Arlington Na...
Article type: Question and answer
Can I plan ahead for my burial in a VA national cemetery?
Yes. You can plan ahead to make the process of applying for a burial in a VA national cemetery easier for your family members in the event of your death. To do this, you’ll need to apply for a ...
Article type: Question and answer
What does burial in a VA national cemetery include?
When a Veteran, service member, or family member qualifies for burial in a VA national cemetery, they receive certain burial benefits at no cost to their family. VA burial benefits include: A gravesi...