All articles in: Burials and memorials
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 articles in "Burials and memorials"
- Article type: Question and answer
We can’t determine eligibility for burial in Arlington National Cemetery because the United States Army maintains this cemetery. Please work with a funeral home director to contact Arlington National ...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can plan ahead to make the process of applying for a burial in a VA national cemetery easier for your family members in the event of your death. To do this, you’ll need to apply for a pre-nee...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to specific questions you may have about government headstones and markers.
- Article type: About
If you’re the family member of a deceased Veteran who was given a government-issued headstone or marker, and you want to replace it, we may be able to give you a replacement. Keep reading on this page...
- Article type: Question and answer
If you’re a Veteran, service member, Reservist, or family member who qualifies for burial in a VA national cemetery, you’ll receive certain burial benefits at no cost to your family. Burial in a VA na...