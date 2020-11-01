 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

All articles in: Burials and memorials

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles in "Burials and memorials"

  • Article type: Question and answer

    Can I be buried in Arlington National Cemetery?

    We can’t determine eligibility for burial in Arlington National Cemetery because the United States Army maintains this cemetery. Please work with a funeral home director to contact Arlington Na...

  • Article type: Question and answer

    Can I plan ahead for my burial in a VA national cemetery?

    Yes. You can plan ahead to make the process of applying for a burial in a VA national cemetery easier for your family members in the event of your death. To do this, you’ll need to apply for a ...

  • Article type: Question and answer

    What does burial in a VA national cemetery include?

    When a Veteran, service member, or family member qualifies for burial in a VA national cemetery, they receive certain burial benefits at no cost to their family. VA burial benefits include: A gravesi...

1