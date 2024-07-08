Can I get a copy of my education decision letter?
Yes. You can get a copy of your education decision letter online or by mail.
If you applied for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits on VA.gov, you may be able to download your education decision letter now.
Download your education decision letter
Or you can request a copy of your decision letter by mail in one of these ways:
- Contact us online through Ask VA
- Call us at 888-442-4551 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
If you’re a student outside the U.S., call us at +1-918-781-5678. This isn’t a toll-free number.