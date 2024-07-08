Skip to Content

Can I get a copy of my education decision letter?

Yes. You can get a copy of your education decision letter online or by mail. 

If you applied for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits on VA.gov, you may be able to download your education decision letter now. 

Download your education decision letter

Or you can request a copy of your decision letter by mail in one of these ways:

If you’re a student outside the U.S., call us at +1-918-781-5678. This isn’t a toll-free number.

