Skip to Content

Can I get a loan through my VA life insurance policy?

You can borrow against the value of your policy if you’re covered under 1 of these:

  • Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI) policies that start with RH
  • National Service Life Insurance (NSLI) policies that start with V or H
  • Veterans’ Special Life Insurance (VSLI) policies that start with RS or W
  • Veterans’ Reopened Insurance (VRI) policies that start with J, JR, JS

You may be able to get a loan approved instantly online through the Online Policy Access website.

Steps to apply online:

  1. Go to the Online Policy Access website
  2. Sign in with CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov to access your policy.
  3. Select Apply for Instant Loan. The system will check the available loan value on your policy and other security criteria.
  4. If you meet the requirements, you'll enter the loan amount you're requesting.
  5. Select Submit Loan Request to receive an instant decision.

If we don’t approve your instant loan request, you can still apply for a loan with an Application for Cash Surrender (VA Form 29-1546).

Get VA Form 29-1546

Related information

VA benefits

  • Explore VA life insurance options for Veterans, service members, and families. Manage your policy online, file claims for benefits, and access helpful resources.

Browse by topic

Support for VALife, S-DVI, and VMLI:

Support for WWI, WWII, and Korean War era programs:

Support for the VGLI program, SGLI claims, and FSGLI claims:

VA.gov technical support:

MyVA411 main information line:

Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY):

Last updated: 