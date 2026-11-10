Can I get a loan through my VA life insurance policy?
You can borrow against the value of your policy if you’re covered under 1 of these:
- Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI) policies that start with RH
- National Service Life Insurance (NSLI) policies that start with V or H
- Veterans’ Special Life Insurance (VSLI) policies that start with RS or W
- Veterans’ Reopened Insurance (VRI) policies that start with J, JR, JS
You may be able to get a loan approved instantly online through the Online Policy Access website.
Steps to apply online:
- Go to the Online Policy Access website
- Sign in with CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov to access your policy.
- Select Apply for Instant Loan. The system will check the available loan value on your policy and other security criteria.
- If you meet the requirements, you'll enter the loan amount you're requesting.
- Select Submit Loan Request to receive an instant decision.
If we don’t approve your instant loan request, you can still apply for a loan with an Application for Cash Surrender (VA Form 29-1546).