Can I get a loan through my VA life insurance policy?

You can borrow against the value of your policy if you’re covered under 1 of these:

Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI) policies that start with RH

National Service Life Insurance (NSLI) policies that start with V or H

Veterans’ Special Life Insurance (VSLI) policies that start with RS or W

Veterans’ Reopened Insurance (VRI) policies that start with J, JR, JS

You may be able to get a loan approved instantly online through the Online Policy Access website.

Steps to apply online:

Go to the Online Policy Access website Sign in with CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov to access your policy. Select Apply for Instant Loan. The system will check the available loan value on your policy and other security criteria. If you meet the requirements, you'll enter the loan amount you're requesting. Select Submit Loan Request to receive an instant decision.

If we don’t approve your instant loan request, you can still apply for a loan with an Application for Cash Surrender (VA Form 29-1546).

Get VA Form 29-1546