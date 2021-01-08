 Skip to Content
Can I get a replacement GI Bill benefit Certificate of Eligibility?

Yes. You can use our online form or call us to request a copy of your GI Bill benefit Certificate of Eligibility (COE). You’ll receive your replacement COE by mail.

Request a GI Bill benefit COE in one of these ways:

If you’re a student outside the U.S., call us at +1-918-781-5678. This isn’t a toll-free number.

Request your COE through our help portal
