Can I get a replacement GI Bill benefit Certificate of Eligibility?

Yes. You can use our online form or call us to request a copy of your GI Bill benefit Certificate of Eligibility (COE). You’ll receive your replacement COE by mail.

Request a GI Bill benefit COE in one of these ways:

Go to our GI Bill help portal and click on Ask a Question . Fill out the online form, and submit your request.

. Fill out the online form, and submit your request. Call us at 888-442-4551. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711.

If you’re a student outside the U.S., call us at +1-918-781-5678. This isn’t a toll-free number.