Can I get free health care and prescriptions as a Veteran?

You can get free VA health care for any illness or injury that we determine is related to your military service. We refer to these illnesses and injuries as “service-connected” conditions.

We also provide these other services for free:

You may qualify for other free VA health care services depending on these factors:

  • Your disability rating
  • Your income
  • Other special eligibility factors 

You may need to pay a fixed amount for some types of care, tests, and prescription medicines for conditions that aren’t related to your service. This is your copayment.

