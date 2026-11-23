Change your address on file with VA

Change your address online in your VA.gov profile

When you change your address and other contact information online in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:

VA healthcare (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)

Disability compensation

Pension benefits

Education benefits

Claims and appeals

Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)

Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)

Find out how to change your address in your VA.gov profile

For CHAMPVA benefits, you can change your address in your profile only if you’re age 18 or older. If you’re age 17 or younger, your parent or legal guardian must call us to change your address. Call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Some of our departments keep your contact information in their own separate records.

If you use any of the VA benefits or services listed here, you’ll need to contact the department that handles those benefits directly to change your information.

Home loan benefits

Call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. We can connect you to the nearest VA regional office with loan guaranty staff to update your information.

Foreign Medical Program

Call our Foreign Medical Program office at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:05 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. ET.

Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

VHA Office of Community Care

Foreign Medical Program (FMP)

PO Box 469061

Denver, CO 80246-9061

Life insurance benefits

Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) or Family SGLI (FSGLI)

You can update your information online through milConnect.

Go to milConnect to update your SGLI or FSGLI information

Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)

You can update your information online through the Prudential website or by sending a letter to Prudential.

Go to the Prudential website to update your VGLI information

Or send a signed and dated address change request to Prudential at:

OSGLI

PO Box 41618

Philadelphia, PA 19176-9913

Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI)

You can find the contact information for your uniformed service on the first page of the Application for TSGLI Benefits (SGLV 8600).

Download SGLV 8600 (PDF)

Other VA life insurance programs

If you have life insurance through any of these VA programs, you can call us or send us a letter to update your information:

Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALife)

Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI)

Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI)

United States Government Life Insurance (USGLI)

National Service Life Insurance (NSLI)

Veterans’ Special Life Insurance (VSLI)

Veterans’ Reopened Insurance

Call our VA Insurance Center (VAIC) at . Call for current hours.

Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

Department of Veterans Affairs

Regional Office and Insurance Center

PO Box 7208

Philadelphia, PA 19101