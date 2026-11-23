Change your address on file with VA
You can change your address in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your address in their own separate records, so you’ll need to contact them directly. Read on to learn about how to change your address on file with VA.
Change your address online in your VA.gov profile
When you change your address and other contact information online in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:
- VA healthcare (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Education benefits
- Claims and appeals
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)
Find out how to change your address in your VA.gov profile
For CHAMPVA benefits, you can change your address in your profile only if you’re age 18 or older. If you’re age 17 or younger, your parent or legal guardian must call us to change your address. Call us at
Change your address by contacting the department directly
Some of our departments keep your contact information in their own separate records.
If you use any of the VA benefits or services listed here, you’ll need to contact the department that handles those benefits directly to change your information.
Home loan benefits
Call us at
Foreign Medical Program
Call our Foreign Medical Program office at
Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program (FMP)
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
Life insurance benefits
Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) or Family SGLI (FSGLI)
You can update your information online through milConnect.
Go to milConnect to update your SGLI or FSGLI information
Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)
You can update your information online through the Prudential website or by sending a letter to Prudential.
Go to the Prudential website to update your VGLI information
Or send a signed and dated address change request to Prudential at:
OSGLI
PO Box 41618
Philadelphia, PA 19176-9913
Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI)
You can find the contact information for your uniformed service on the first page of the Application for TSGLI Benefits (SGLV 8600).
Other VA life insurance programs
If you have life insurance through any of these VA programs, you can call us or send us a letter to update your information:
- Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALife)
- Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI)
- Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI)
- United States Government Life Insurance (USGLI)
- National Service Life Insurance (NSLI)
- Veterans’ Special Life Insurance (VSLI)
- Veterans’ Reopened Insurance
Call our VA Insurance Center (VAIC) at
Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Regional Office and Insurance Center
PO Box 7208
Philadelphia, PA 19101