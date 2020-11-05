 Skip to Content
Change your address on file with VA

You can change your address in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your address in their own separate records, so you’ll need to contact them directly. Read below to learn about how to change your address on file with VA.

Change your address online in your VA.gov profile

When you change your address and other contact information online in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:

  • VA health care (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)
  • Disability compensation
  • Pension benefits
  • Claims and appeals
  • Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)

Find out how to change your address in your VA.gov profile

Change your address by contacting the department directly

Some of our departments keep your contact information in their own separate records.

If you use any of the VA benefits or services listed below, you’ll need to contact the department that handles those benefits directly to change your information.

Education benefits

Home loan benefits

Call us at 877-827-3702. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. We can connect you to the nearest VA regional office with loan guaranty staff to update your information.

Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI)

  • Call our VA Insurance Center (VAIC) at 800-669-8477. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.
  • Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

Department of Veterans Affairs
Regional Office and Insurance Center
PO Box 7208 (VMLI)
Philadelphia, PA 19101

CHAMPVA

  • Call our customer call center at 800-733-8387. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:05 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. Please have your last address available. Our customer service representatives will need to verify this before updating your file.
  • Send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

CHAMPVA
PO Box 469063
Denver, CO 80246-9063

The Foreign Medical Program

  • Call our Foreign Medical Program office at 877-345-8159.
  • Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program (FMP)
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061

