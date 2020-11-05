Change your address on file with VA

Change your address online in your VA.gov profile

When you change your address and other contact information online in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:

VA health care (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)

Disability compensation

Pension benefits

Claims and appeals

Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)

Find out how to change your address in your VA.gov profile

Some of our departments keep your contact information in their own separate records.

If you use any of the VA benefits or services listed below, you’ll need to contact the department that handles those benefits directly to change your information.

Education benefits

Call us at 888-442-4551. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

Or sign in to our online verification system (called "WAVE"). Once you're signed in, click on the Change address link.

Home loan benefits

Call us at 877-827-3702. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. We can connect you to the nearest VA regional office with loan guaranty staff to update your information.

Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI)

Call our VA Insurance Center (VAIC) at 800-669-8477. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

Department of Veterans Affairs

Regional Office and Insurance Center

PO Box 7208 (VMLI)

Philadelphia, PA 19101

CHAMPVA

Call our customer call center at 800-733-8387. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:05 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. Please have your last address available. Our customer service representatives will need to verify this before updating your file.

Send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

CHAMPVA

PO Box 469063

Denver, CO 80246-9063

The Foreign Medical Program

Call our Foreign Medical Program office at 877-345-8159.

Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

VHA Office of Community Care

Foreign Medical Program (FMP)

PO Box 469061

Denver, CO 80246-9061