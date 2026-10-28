Choosing a decision review option

Your options if there’s new evidence to support your claim or application

You may have 2 possible review options. Your options will depend on how long it’s been since we issued the prior decision.

Option 1: Supplemental Claim (available anytime)

When to consider

Consider this option when you have or know of new evidence to support your claim or application that we didn’t consider before. New evidence may include new documents, medical records, other information, or a change in law or policy.

There’s no deadline for when you can submit a Supplemental Claim. You can file a Supplemental Claim anytime there’s new and relevant evidence to support your claim or application.

What to know

You can submit the new evidence yourself. Or we can help you gather any new evidence you identify (like medical records).

A VA reviewer will decide if this new evidence changes the decision.

If you disagree with a Supplemental Claim decision, you can request a Higher-Level Review, or a Board Appeal. Or, if you have more new evidence, you can file a new Supplemental Claim.

How long the process takes

We aim to complete Supplemental Claim Reviews within an average of 125 days for claims not related to healthcare benefits.

Learn more about Supplemental Claims and how to file

Option 2: Board Appeal (available within 1 year of the prior decision)

When to consider

Consider this option when you want a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals to review your case

You must request this option within 1 year of the date on your most recent decision letter

What to know

You have different options for the type of Board Appeal, including whether you want to submit evidence or request a hearing with the Board.

If you disagree with a Board Appeal decision, you can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. Or, if you have new evidence, you can file a Supplemental Claim.

How long the process takes

Timing will depend on the type of appeal you choose:

For the Direct Review docket , the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 365 days (1 year)

, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of For the Evidence Submission docket , the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 550 days (1.5 years)

, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of For the Hearing docket, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 730 days (2 years)

Learn more about Board Appeals and how to request a review