Choosing a decision review option
If you disagree with a VA decision dated on or after February 19, 2019, you can choose from 3 decision review options (Supplemental Claim, Higher-Level Review, or Board Appeal) to continue your case. Learn more about the 3 options from our chart.
|Supplemental Claim
|Higher-Level Review
|Board Appeal
|Supplemental Claim
|Type of review: A reviewer will decide if new and relevant evidence changes the prior decision.
|Higher-Level Review
|Type of review: A senior reviewer (we call this a "senior claims adjudicator") will review your decision using the same evidence VA considered in the prior decision.
|Board Appeal
|Type of review: A Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans' Appeals will review your decision.
|Supplemental Claim
Select this option if you're adding or identifying new and relevant evidence to support your claim that we didn't consider before.
We'll help you gather new and relevant evidence that you identify to support your claim.
|Higher-Level Review
Select this option if you don't have new evidence to submit to support your claim, but you believe there's an error in the prior decision.
You can request an optional, one-time, informal conference with a senior reviewer to identify specific errors in the case. Requesting this conference may delay the review.
|Board Appeal
Select this option if you want a Board review. You must choose one of the following:
Direct review, if you don't want to submit evidence or have a hearing
Evidence submission, if you want to submit additional evidence without a hearing
Hearing, If you want to have a hearing with a Veterans Law Judge
|Supplemental Claim
|Goal to complete a Supplemental Claim: an average of 125 days
|Higher-Level Review
|Goal to complete a Higher-Level Review: an average of 125 days
|Board Appeal
|Goal to complete a direct review: An average of 365 days. It's longer for an evidence submission or a hearing.
|Supplemental Claim
|Submit this form: Decision Review Request: Supplemental Claim (VA Form 20-0995) (PDF)
|Higher-Level Review
Submit this form: Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review (VA Form 20-0996) (PDF)
For disability compensation claims, you can also request a Higher-Level Review online.
|Board Appeal
|Submit this form: Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (VA Form 10182) (PDF)
|Supplemental Claim
|Your options after we've made a Supplemental Claim decision: You may request another Supplemental Claim, a Higher-Level Review, or a Board Appeal
|Higher-Level Review
|Your options after we've made a Higher-Level Review decision: You may request a Supplemental Claim or a Board Appeal.
|Board Appeal
|Your options after we've made a Board Appeal decision: You may request a Supplemental Claim or appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
|Supplemental Claim
|Learn more about Supplemental Claims
|Higher-Level Review
|Learn more about Higher-Level Reviews
|Board Appeal
|Learn more about Board Appeals