Choosing a decision review option
If you disagree with a VA benefit decision, you can request a decision review. Your review options will depend on if there’s new evidence to support your claim and how long it’s been since we issued the prior decision. Keep reading on this page to find out which decision review option might be right for you.
Your options if there’s new evidence to support your claim or application
You may have 2 possible review options. Your options will depend on how long it’s been since we issued the prior decision.
Option 1: Supplemental Claim (available anytime)
When to consider
- Consider this option when you have or know of new evidence to support your claim or application that we didn’t consider before. New evidence may include new documents, medical records, other information, or a change in law or policy.
- There’s no deadline for when you can submit a Supplemental Claim. You can file a Supplemental Claim anytime there’s new and relevant evidence to support your claim or application.
What to know
- You can submit the new evidence yourself. Or we can help you gather any new evidence you identify (like medical records).
- A VA reviewer will decide if this new evidence changes the decision.
- If you disagree with a Supplemental Claim decision, you can request a Higher-Level Review, or a Board Appeal. Or, if you have more new evidence, you can file a new Supplemental Claim.
How long the process takes
We aim to complete Supplemental Claim Reviews within an average of 125 days for claims not related to healthcare benefits.
Learn more about Supplemental Claims and how to file
Option 2: Board Appeal (available within 1 year of the prior decision)
When to consider
- Consider this option when you want a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals to review your case
- You must request this option within 1 year of the date on your most recent decision letter
What to know
- You have different options for the type of Board Appeal, including whether you want to submit evidence or request a hearing with the Board.
- If you disagree with a Board Appeal decision, you can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. Or, if you have new evidence, you can file a Supplemental Claim.
How long the process takes
Timing will depend on the type of appeal you choose:
- For the Direct Review docket, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 365 days (1 year)
- For the Evidence Submission docket, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 550 days (1.5 years)
- For the Hearing docket, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 730 days (2 years)
Your options if there isn’t new evidence
You may have 2 possible review options.
Option 1: Higher-Level Review
When to consider
- Consider this option when you believe there was an error in the prior decision and you want a higher-level reviewer to review it. For example, consider this option if you think we didn’t apply the rating criteria correctly or didn’t get all the records you asked us to get.
- You can only request this option within 1 year of the date on your most recent decision letter.
What to know
- The higher-level reviewer will consider the same evidence as before. They can’t consider any new evidence.
- You can request a one-time informal conference with the reviewer to tell them about any possible errors in the prior decision.
- If you disagree with the higher-level reviewer’s decision, you can then request a Board Appeal. Or, if you have new evidence, you can file a Supplemental Claim.
How long the process takes
- We aim to complete Higher-Level Reviews not related to healthcare benefits within an average of 125 days (4 to 5 months)
- Timing will vary based on the type of benefit decision we’re reviewing and whether you request a one-time informal conference with the higher-level reviewer
Learn more about Higher-Level Reviews and how to request a review
Option 2: Board Appeal
When to consider
- Consider this option when you want a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals to review your case
- You must request this option within 1 year of the date on your most recent decision letter
What to know
- You have different options for the type of Board Appeal, including whether you want to submit evidence or request a hearing with the Board.
- If you disagree with a Board Appeal decision, you can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. Or, if you have new evidence, you can file a Supplemental Claim.
How long the process takes
Timing will depend on the type of appeal you choose:
- For the Direct Review docket, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 365 days (1 year)
- For the Evidence Submission docket, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 550 days (1.5 years)
- For the Hearing docket, the Board aims to issue decisions within an average of 730 days (2 years)
How to get help requesting a decision review
Use our online guide for disability compensation claims
If you disagree with the decision we made on your disability claim, you can find out which decision review options are available to you by answering a series of questions about your situation. On the final screen, we’ll show you which options may be best for you. You can use this guide only for disability claim decision reviews.
Explore disability claim decision review options
Work with an accredited representative for any type of benefit claim
An accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can help. These representatives can provide you with responsible, qualified representation on your VA benefit claims and decision reviews.
Learn how to find and appoint 1 of these types of accredited representatives to help you.
More questions you may have about your options
What VA benefit decisions can I request a decision review for?
You can request a decision review for any VA benefit decision you disagree with.
Here are some examples:
- Compensation benefit decisions (such as decisions on service connection, an earlier effective date, or a higher evaluation for a service-connected condition)
- Fiduciary decisions
- Education benefit decisions
- Veteran Readiness and Employment benefit decisions
- Home loan (or loan guaranty) decisions
- Life insurance decisions
- Decisions about housing assistance, automobile allowance, adaptive equipment, and clothing allowance
You can also request a decision review for healthcare benefit decisions like these:
- VA healthcare eligibility decisions (including for family member healthcare programs)
- Family caregiver program benefit decisions
- Decisions about healthcare-related travel reimbursement
What can I do if I disagree with a VA decision review?
You can request another review, depending on the type of decision you receive:
- After you receive a Supplemental Claim decision, you can request a Higher-Level Review or a Board Appeal. Or, if you have more new evidence, you can file a new Supplemental Claim.
- After you receive a Higher-Level Review decision, you can request a Board Appeal. Or, if you have new evidence, you can file a Supplemental Claim.
- After you receive a Board Appeal decision, you can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. Or, if you have new evidence, you can file a Supplemental Claim.
Can I appeal a VA medical treatment decision?
Yes.
If you disagree with a decision that your VA care team makes about your treatment or care, you can request to have other medical professionals review that decision. You can also request a review of a decision made by a non-VA provider in our community care network.
This type of decision review follows our Clinical Appeals process.
Learn how to request a Clinical Appeal of a medical treatment decision
How do I request a decision review for a contested claim?
A contested claim is when you and someone else are claiming a benefit that only 1 person can claim.
For this type of claim, you can only appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals. You have 60 days from the date on the most recent decision letter to request your Board Appeal. A judge who is an expert in Veterans law will review your case.
How to check your claim, decision review, or appeal status
You can sign in to VA.gov to check the status of a VA claim, decision review, or appeal for several types of benefits.