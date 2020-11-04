Commissary and exchange privileges for Veterans
Find out if you’re eligible for commissary and exchange privileges and what kind of ID you’ll need at checkout.
Am I eligible for commissary and exchange privileges?
In the U.S., you may be eligible for commissary and exchange privileges if you meet one of the requirements listed below.
If you’re a Veteran or service member, one of these must be true. You:
- Have a service-connected disability rating and were honorably discharged, or
- Are retired from military service, or
- Are a former prisoner of war, or
- Are a member of the Reserves, or
- Have received a Purple Heart or the Medal of Honor
If you’re a family member, one of these must describe you. You’re the:
- Surviving spouse of a service member (if you haven’t remarried), or
- Primary family caregiver of an eligible Veteran (recognized under the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers), or
- Dependent or survivor of an eligible service member, or
- Dependent of an eligible member of the Reserves
Overseas commissary privileges vary from country to country.
Do I need to apply for commissary and exchange privileges?
You don’t need to apply, but you’ll need to have the right kind of ID at checkout. You can show your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) or a letter from VA along with your passport or driver’s license.
If you have questions, you can call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.