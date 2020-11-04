Commissary and exchange privileges for Veterans

In the U.S., you may be eligible for commissary and exchange privileges if you meet one of the requirements listed below.

If you’re a Veteran or service member, one of these must be true. You:

Have a service-connected disability rating and were honorably discharged, or

Are retired from military service, or

Are a former prisoner of war, or

Are a member of the Reserves, or

Have received a Purple Heart or the Medal of Honor

If you’re a family member, one of these must describe you. You’re the:

Surviving spouse of a service member (if you haven’t remarried), or

Primary family caregiver of an eligible Veteran (recognized under the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers), or

Dependent or survivor of an eligible service member, or

Dependent of an eligible member of the Reserves

Overseas commissary privileges vary from country to country.