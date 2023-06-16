Copay exemptions for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans

Services covered by copay exemptions

If you’re eligible for these copay exemptions, we won’t bill you for future copays for these services:

Hospital care

Certain health care services, such as outpatient prescription medicines

Urgent care visits

We’ll also review any copays you paid for covered services on or after January 5, 2022. We’ll reimburse you for eligible copays.

Note: You’ll still have to pay copays for domiciliary care, institutional respite care, institutional geriatric evaluation, and nursing home care.