COVID-19 testing at VA
We offer diagnostic COVID-19 testing for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care. Find out how to get a test and how to get your results.
Emergency COVID-19 symptoms
If you or someone else has any of these symptoms, call 911 to get help now:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent (continuing) pain or pressure in the chest
- Bluish lips or face
- Suddenly feeling or acting confused
- Trouble waking up or staying awake
Get the latest COVID-19 symptom information on the CDC website
Who can get a free COVID-19 test at VA
We offer diagnostic testing for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care.
At this time, we’re not charging a copay for COVID-19 testing.
How to get a COVID-19 test at VA
The fastest way to get a test is to request an appointment. You can request an appointment in any of these 3 ways:
- Send a secure message to your VA primary care provider.
Request a test appointment through secure message
- Request an appointment for a test with your VA primary care provider online.
Request a primary care test appointment online
- Or call your VA health care team.
Find your VA health facility’s phone number to request a test appointment
What to know before you come in for your test
- Please don’t come in person to a VA health care facility without an appointment, unless you need urgent or emergency care. This helps us keep you and your fellow Veterans healthy and safe.
- We screen everyone who enters a VA health facility for COVID-19 symptoms.
- You must wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth while you’re in a VA health facility.
- If you have any symptoms that could be COVID-19, call the facility before you come in for your test appointment.
How to get your test results
We usually have test results in about 3 to 4 days.
If you were tested at a VA health facility and you have a My HealtheVet Premium account, you can get your test results online as soon as we have them. If you don’t have a My HealtheVet Premium account, you can get one now.
Learn how to get your results through My HealtheVet
Your VA or community care provider will also call you with your test results when they’re available. If you have concerns about your results, call or send a secure message to your provider.
What to do while you wait for your results
1. Monitor your symptoms. To get reminders for when to contact your care team or a nurse advice line, you can use our Annie text messaging service.
Subscribe to the Annie text messaging service
If your symptoms get worse, contact your provider or nearest VA health facility:
- Send a secure message to tell your VA provider about your symptoms
- Find your provider’s or facility’s phone number
Note: If you call your facility’s nurse advice line, please know that our nurses can’t give you your test results. They can answer health-related questions. But they don’t have access to your personal health information.
2. Follow CDC guidelines to prevent spreading the virus to others. Until you get your results, you won’t know if you have an active infection or not.
What to do after you get your results
If your results are positive
This means you had an active infection at the time of testing. Your provider will give you advice on what to do next to make sure you get any care you need. You’ll also need to continue to monitor your symptoms and separate yourself from others to prevent spreading the virus.
Learn what to do when you have COVID-19 on the CDC website
If your results are negative
This means you didn’t have an active infection at the time of testing. It doesn’t mean you haven’t been infected since that time or won’t become infected in the future. Continue to follow safe practices, like wearing a mask, physical distancing, and washing your hands often.
Learn more about COVID-19 prevention on the CDC website
Note: This test also won’t tell you if you were infected with the coronavirus in the past. That’s a different type of test called an antibody test.
More questions about COVID-19 testing at VA
No. We’re not sending tests to Veterans at this time. We encourage Veterans who receive health care at VA to request an appointment for a COVID-19 test.
Every home in the U.S. can also now order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. There are no shipping costs. You don’t need to enter a credit card number to order your tests.
At this time, we continue to follow testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Demand for COVID-19 testing has increased with the Omicron surge. We’re managing this demand for more testing. We’ll continue to provide high-quality testing services to the Veterans we serve.