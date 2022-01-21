 Skip to Content

COVID-19 testing at VA

We offer diagnostic COVID-19 testing for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care. Find out how to get a test and how to get your results. 

Who can get a free COVID-19 test at VA

We offer diagnostic testing for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care.

At this time, we’re not charging a copay for COVID-19 testing.

How to get a COVID-19 test at VA

The fastest way to get a test is to request an appointment. You can request an appointment in any of these 3 ways: 

What to know before you come in for your test

  • Please don’t come in person to a VA health care facility without an appointment, unless you need urgent or emergency care. This helps us keep you and your fellow Veterans healthy and safe.
  • We screen everyone who enters a VA health facility for COVID-19 symptoms.
  • You must wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth while you’re in a VA health facility.
  • If you have any symptoms that could be COVID-19, call the facility before you come in for your test appointment.

How to get your test results

We usually have test results in about 3 to 4 days.  

If you were tested at a VA health facility and you have a My HealtheVet Premium account, you can get your test results online as soon as we have them. If you don’t have a My HealtheVet Premium account, you can get one now. 

Learn how to get your results through My HealtheVet  

Your VA or community care provider will also call you with your test results when they’re available. If you have concerns about your results, call or send a secure message to your provider.

What to do while you wait for your results

1. Monitor your symptoms. To get reminders for when to contact your care team or a nurse advice line, you can use our Annie text messaging service.

Subscribe to the Annie text messaging service
 
If your symptoms get worse, contact your provider or nearest VA health facility:

Note: If you call your facility’s nurse advice line, please know that our nurses can’t give you your test results. They can answer health-related questions. But they don’t have access to your personal health information.

If you or someone else has any of these symptoms, call 911 to get help now: 

  • Trouble breathing 
  • Persistent (continuing) pain or pressure in the chest 
  • Bluish lips or face 
  • Suddenly feeling or acting confused 
  • Trouble waking up or staying awake 

Get the latest COVID-19 symptom information on the CDC website 

2. Follow CDC guidelines to prevent spreading the virus to others. Until you get your results, you won’t know if you have an active infection or not.

Get COVID-19 prevention advice on the CDC website  

What to do after you get your results

If your results are positive

This means you had an active infection at the time of testing. Your provider will give you advice on what to do next to make sure you get any care you need. You’ll also need to continue to monitor your symptoms and separate yourself from others to prevent spreading the virus. 

Learn what to do when you have COVID-19 on the CDC website 

If your results are negative

This means you didn’t have an active infection at the time of testing. It doesn’t mean you haven’t been infected since that time or won’t become infected in the future. Continue to follow safe practices, like wearing a mask, physical distancing, and washing your hands often. 

Learn more about COVID-19 prevention on the CDC website 

Note: This test also won’t tell you if you were infected with the coronavirus in the past. That’s a different type of test called an antibody test.

Learn more about COVID-19 tests on the FDA website  

More questions about COVID-19 testing at VA

No. We’re not sending tests to Veterans at this time. We encourage Veterans who receive health care at VA to request an appointment for a COVID-19 test.

Every home in the U.S. can also now order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. There are no shipping costs. You don’t need to enter a credit card number to order your tests.

Order your home’s free COVID-19 tests at COVIDtests.gov

At this time, we continue to follow testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Demand for COVID-19 testing has increased with the Omicron surge. We’re managing this demand for more testing. We’ll continue to provide high-quality testing services to the Veterans we serve.
