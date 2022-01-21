COVID-19 testing at VA

How to get your test results

We usually have test results in about 3 to 4 days.

If you were tested at a VA health facility and you have a My HealtheVet Premium account, you can get your test results online as soon as we have them. If you don’t have a My HealtheVet Premium account, you can get one now.

Learn how to get your results through My HealtheVet

Your VA or community care provider will also call you with your test results when they’re available. If you have concerns about your results, call or send a secure message to your provider.

What to do while you wait for your results

1. Monitor your symptoms. To get reminders for when to contact your care team or a nurse advice line, you can use our Annie text messaging service.

Subscribe to the Annie text messaging service



If your symptoms get worse, contact your provider or nearest VA health facility:

Note: If you call your facility’s nurse advice line, please know that our nurses can’t give you your test results. They can answer health-related questions. But they don’t have access to your personal health information.

If you or someone else has any of these symptoms, call 911 to get help now:

Trouble breathing

Persistent (continuing) pain or pressure in the chest

Bluish lips or face

Suddenly feeling or acting confused

Trouble waking up or staying awake

Get the latest COVID-19 symptom information on the CDC website

2. Follow CDC guidelines to prevent spreading the virus to others. Until you get your results, you won’t know if you have an active infection or not.

Get COVID-19 prevention advice on the CDC website