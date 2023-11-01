All articles in: Decision reviews and appeals
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 articles in "Decision reviews and appeals"
- Article type: About
If you disagree with a VA benefit decision, you can choose from 3 decision review options to continue your case: a Supplemental Claim, a Higher-Level Review, or a Board Appeal. Keep reading on this pa...
- Article type: About
If you disagree with a VA claim decision, you can request a decision review. Find answers to commonly asked questions about decision reviews.
- Article type: About
We may determine that you need a fiduciary to help you manage your VA benefits. Keep reading on this page to find out why you might need a fiduciary and how we choose who that person or organization w...
- Article type: About
If you have questions about your scheduled hearing with a Veterans Law Judge, you or your accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can email a hearing c...
- Article type: About
If you’re requesting a hearing with a Veterans Law Judge and you don’t want to travel to a VA location, you can choose to have a virtual hearing. Find out how to request a virtual hearing (also called...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about VA-accredited representatives. VA’s Office of General Counsel accredits 3 types of representatives: Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives, attorneys...
- Article type: About
Find out what “duty to assist” means and what happens if we find a duty-to-assist error.
- Article type: About
Your status tells you where your claim is in the decision review or appeal process. Keep reading to learn what each decision review or appeal status means.
- Article type: Question and answer
A remand is when the Board of Veterans’ Appeals (the Board) sends an appeal back to us to gather additional evidence or take some other action. You may receive additional letters from us asking for in...
- Article type: Question and answer
An informal conference is a call with the higher-level reviewer assigned to your case. During this call, you or your representative should identify factual or legal errors with our decision on your cl...