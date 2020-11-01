All articles in: Decision reviews and appeals
-
Article type: Step-by-step
How to check your VA claim, appeal, or decision review status online
Follow our step-by-step instructions for checking the status of your VA claim, appeal, or decision review online.
-
Article type: About
What your decision review or appeal status means
Your status tells you where your decision review or appeal is in the review process. Find your type of decision review or appeal below to learn what each status means.