Direct deposit for your VA benefit payments
Learn about getting your VA benefit payments through direct deposit. If you don’t already have a bank account, the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) can connect you with a bank that will work with you to set up an account. If you already have one, find out how to change your direct deposit information.
What’s direct deposit?
When you sign up for direct deposit, we transfer money electronically to your bank account on the day you get paid. You can choose to get your VA pension payments, disability compensation, and education payments through direct deposit.
If you switch from getting paper checks to receiving your payment through direct deposit, you’ll get your payments faster because you won’t be waiting for your check to arrive by mail. You’ll also have access to the funds in your account right away.
How do I change my VA direct deposit information?
You can change your VA direct deposit information for disability compensation, pension benefits, or education benefits online. You can also update your information by phone or in person.
What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?
The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can use direct deposit.
To get started, call one of the participating banks or credit unions listed on the VBBP website. Be sure to mention the Veterans Benefits Banking Program. They can help you set up a bank account for direct deposit.