All articles in: Disability
Showing 1 - 10 of 22 articles in "Disability"
- Article type: About
If you’re living in a Medicaid-covered nursing facility and you have no dependents, you may be able to get a higher monthly payment through VA pension benefits than you’re currently getting with disab...
- Article type: About
Ang PACT Act ay isang bagong batas na nagpapalawak sa VA health care at sa mga benepisyo para sa mga Beteranong nahantad sa mga burn pit, Agent Orange, at iba pang nakakalasong sustansya. Nakakatulong...
- Article type: About
If you had regular contact with Operation Ranch Hand (ORH) C-123 aircraft used in Vietnam while serving as an active-duty service member or Reservist, you may be eligible for VA disability compensatio...
- Article type: Question and answer
You can get free VA health care for any illness or injury that we determine is related to your military service. We refer to these illnesses and injuries as “service-connected” conditions. We also pro...
- Article type: About
Combat-Related Special Compensation provides tax-free payments to retired Veterans with combat-related disabilities. You must apply for CRSC through your uniformed service. Keep reading to learn about...
- Article type: Question and answer
As a Veteran, you may be able to get long-term care services like assisted living, residential (live-in), or home health care. Care settings may include: Nursing homes Assisted-living centers Private ...
- Article type: About
When you file a claim for Veterans Pension, Survivors Pension, VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), or accrued benefits, we review all available evidence (supporting documents) to determine...
- Article type: Question and answer
These VA benefits have different eligibility requirements and criteria for determining payment amounts. Pension benefits are for Veterans who served during wartime. Eligibility is based on financial ...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in and make chan...
- Article type: Question and answer
No. As a service member getting active-duty pay, you’re not eligible to continue to receive your VA disability compensation and pension benefit payments. Tell us as soon as you know you’ll be returnin...