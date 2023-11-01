All articles in: Disability
Article type: About
La Ley PACT (por sus siglas en inglés) es una ley que amplía el cuidado de la salud y los beneficios de VA para los veteranos expuestos a fosas para la quema de residuos a cielo abierto, age...
Article type: About
If you experienced military sexual trauma (MST) and it caused or worsened a health condition, you may be eligible for disability compensation. Find out how to file a disability claim. And learn how we...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
If you receive a 0% disability rating for a service-connected condition, we call this a non-compensable disability. It means you can’t get disability compensation (payments) for this condition....
Article type: About
We’ve expanded the list of presumptive cancers for eligible Gulf War and post-9/11 Veterans. A presumptive condition means we assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your c...
Article type: Step-by-step
If you’re a service member filing a disability compensation claim online through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program, you must submit a Separation Health Assessment - Part A Self-A...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
The PACT Act is a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and...
Article type: About
To help with financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, we paused collection on all new VA benefit debt created between April 6, 2020, and September 30, 2021. We also offered a pause on colle...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about VA-accredited representatives. VA’s Office of General Counsel accredits 3 types of representatives: Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives, at...
Article type: About
After you file your disability benefits claim, we may ask you to have a claim exam (also known as a compensation and pension, or C&P, exam). Get answers to commonly asked questions about the VA cl...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about managing debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, and education benefits. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check y...