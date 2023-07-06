Does VA cover Indian Health Service or Tribal Health Programs care?

Yes. We cover the cost of care for eligible Veterans at many Indian Health Service (IHS), Tribal Health Programs (THP), and Urban Indian Organization (UIO) facilities.

If you’re an eligible American Indian or Alaska Native Veteran, here’s what to know:

If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you can get care through an IHS, THP, or UIO facility that has a reimbursement agreement with us.

You don’t need us to approve (or “preauthorize”) your care before you get treated.

You don’t need to pay a VA copay.

If you’re a Veteran who lives in Alaska but you’re not an eligible American Indian or Alaska Native Veteran, here’s what to know:

If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you may be able to get care through an IHS, THP, or UIO facility that has a reimbursement agreement with us.

We must approve (or “preauthorize”) your care before you get treated.

You may need to pay a copay for your care.

For more information, contact your VA health care team.