Does VA cover nursing home, assisted living, or other long-term care?
As a Veteran, you may be able to get long-term care services like assisted living, residential (live-in), or home health care.
Care settings may include:
- Nursing homes
- Assisted-living centers
- Private homes where a caregiver supports a small group of individuals
- Adult day health centers
- Your own home
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, we cover some long-term care services under our standard health benefits. You may still need to pay a copay for some covered services.
Other services aren’t covered under VA health care benefits. For these services, you may be able to pay through Medicaid, Medicare, or your own private insurance.