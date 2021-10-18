 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Does VA cover nursing home, assisted living, or other long-term care?

As a Veteran, you may be able to get long-term care services like assisted living, residential (live-in), or home health care.

Care settings may include:

  • Nursing homes
  • Assisted-living centers
  • Private homes where a caregiver supports a small group of individuals
  • Adult day health centers
  • Your own home

If you’re enrolled in VA health care, we cover some long-term care services under our standard health benefits. You may still need to pay a copay for some covered services.

Other services aren’t covered under VA health care benefits. For these services, you may be able to pay through Medicaid, Medicare, or your own private insurance.

Tags
All Veterans

How do you rate your experience on this page?

 Error Please select an answer

Related information

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

  • Disability

    File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

  • Family member benefits

    Learn about the benefits you may qualify for as a spouse, dependent, or survivor. And find out what you're eligible for as a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities.

Need more help?

Last updated: