Does VA cover nursing home, assisted living, or other long-term care?

As a Veteran, you may be able to get long-term care services like assisted living, residential (live-in), or home health care.

Care settings may include:

Nursing homes

Assisted-living centers

Private homes where a caregiver supports a small group of individuals

Adult day health centers

Your own home

If you’re enrolled in VA health care, we cover some long-term care services under our standard health benefits. You may still need to pay a copay for some covered services.

Other services aren’t covered under VA health care benefits. For these services, you may be able to pay through Medicaid, Medicare, or your own private insurance.