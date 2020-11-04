DS Logon FAQs
You can sign in to VA.gov and other Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense websites with a DS Logon account. Read below to learn more about this secure identity credential, the difference between a Premium account and a Basic account, and how you can get one.
What’s Premium DS Logon?
Premium DS Logon is a secure identity credential that Veterans and service members can use to sign in to several websites, like VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and eBenefits, with one username and password. This is called single sign-on. And each time you sign in to a website that accepts this credential, you can access your information on other Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense websites too, without signing in again.
Premium DS Logon provides a higher level of security than a typical password-protected account. It helps us keep your personally identifiable information (PII) and personal health information (PHI) safe.
What’s the difference at sign-in between Basic and Premium DS Logon?
If you have a Premium DS Logon account, you’ll be able to securely sign in to VA.gov to access and manage your VA benefits and health care. If you have a Basic DS Logon account and you want to sign in to VA.gov, you’ll need to either upgrade to a Premium account first or verify your identity using ID.me.
What happens after I get in-person proofed for a DS Logon?
After you prove your identity at a VA regional office, you’ll get an email with your DS Logon activation code and instructions on what to do next. If you don’t receive your activation code, call the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) Support Center at 800-372-7437.
After you’ve set up your DS Logon account, you can use it to sign in to VA.gov.
Note: If you’re a spouse or dependent, you’ll receive your activation code by U.S. mail within 7 to 12 business days. It will be sent to the mailing address we have on file.
Will my DS Logon account or password expire?
Your DS Logon account and username will never expire. But you’ll need to create a new password every 180 days. This helps keep your account secure.
Can the spouse or dependent of a Veteran get a DS Logon?
Yes, the spouse or dependent (age 18 or older) of a Veteran or service member can get a DS Logon. They must be enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). To get a spouse or dependent added to DEERS, the Veteran will need to visit a personnel office (ID card office). Be sure to bring the documents you’ll need to prove your identity (PDF).
Can the delegate or surrogate for a Veteran get a DS Logon?
No, a Veteran’s delegate or surrogate can’t get a DS Logon to access a Veteran’s account.