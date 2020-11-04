DS Logon FAQs

Premium DS Logon is a secure identity credential that Veterans and service members can use to sign in to several websites, like VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and eBenefits, with one username and password. This is called single sign-on. And each time you sign in to a website that accepts this credential, you can access your information on other Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense websites too, without signing in again.

Premium DS Logon provides a higher level of security than a typical password-protected account. It helps us keep your personally identifiable information (PII) and personal health information (PHI) safe.