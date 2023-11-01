All articles in: Education and training
Showing 1 - 10 of 25 articles in "Education and training"
- Article type: About
Science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields of study that are approved for the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship are based on the Department of Education’s Classification of Inst...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can get a copy of your education decision letter online or by mail. If you applied for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits on VA.gov, you may be able to download your education decision letter now. ...
- Article type: About
If you’re a military spouse or surviving spouse, find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for the Defense Department’s Spouse Education Career Opportunities (SECO) program. And learn about other r...
- Article type: About
Find GI Bill-approved schools and compare benefits with the GI Bill Comparison Tool. You can use your GI Bill benefits at some—but not all—schools. Use the resources listed here to search for GI Bill-...
- Article type: About
Compare VA education benefits for Veterans, service members, and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Check the eligibility requirements for each education program. And find out how many months ...
- Article type: About
If you were discharged before January 1, 2013, your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits expire 15 years after you separated from the military. Montgomery GI Bill benefits expire 10 years after you separate fro...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to questions you may have about your GI Bill payments.
- Article type: About
You’ll need to verify your enrollment every month to receive your GI Bill benefit payments. Your enrollment verification helps avoid overpayments that you would need to pay back later.
- Article type: Question and answer
You’ll need to call the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) support office. They’ll tell you what documents to provide and what to do next. Call the DMDC at 800-538-9552 . They’re open Monday throug...
- Article type: Question and answer
As an active-duty service member, Veteran, or member of the Reserves, you’ll need to request your transcript from your branch of service and share it with schools. Each school then decides how many cr...