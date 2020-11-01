All articles in: Education and training
Article type: Question and answer
Can I get a replacement GI Bill benefit Certificate of Eligibility?
Yes. You can use our online form or call us to request a copy of your GI Bill benefit Certificate of Eligibility (COE). You’ll receive your replacement COE by mail. Request a GI Bill benefit CO...
Article type: Question and answer
What if my school closes temporarily because of a natural disaster?
A hurricane or other natural disaster can affect your education payments. Find out in which situations we’ll continue or stop payments. If your school closes temporarily: During a term, ...