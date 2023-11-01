All articles in: Education and training
Showing 11 - 20 of 25 articles in "Education and training"
- Article type: About
If you’re a Veteran, spouse, dependent, or caregiver and you get VA health care or direct benefit payments, you’ll need to tell us if you have a legal name change so we can change your name on file wi...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Learn about the IRS tax rules (called exclusions) for your VA education benefit payments, and find out how your payments affect your tax credits.
- Article type: About
We base your award of benefits on how long you served on active duty and certain other factors. You can start using your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits while you’re still on active duty if you’ve served f...
- Article type: About
Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits cover in-state tuition rates at public schools at the percentage you’re eligible for. Even if you’re an out-of-state student, you may be able to get the in-state tuition rat...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
If you withdraw from (or “drop”) a class or withdraw from a school entirely, you may need to pay us back for certain education benefit payments you’ve received. But if situations or events beyond your...
- Article type: About
If you’re covered under a GI Bill program or the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program, you may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
You have 10 years to use your Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) benefits after you separate from the military. If you don’t use your benefits in this time frame, you may be able to get a refund of part or all...
- Article type: About
The Principles of Excellence program requires schools that get federal funding through the GI Bill and other programs to follow certain guidelines. Learn about these guidelines.
- Article type: About
We have 2 regional offices that process GI Bill applications. Find out where to send your application by mail. Note: You can also send your request for a Higher-Level Review to 1 of these regional off...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about managing VA debt from benefit overpayments and copay bills. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check your balance. And find out how to repay your debt now ...