All articles in: Education and training

Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about managing debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, and education benefits. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check y...
Article type: About
VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) supports Veterans and service members who are transitioning from military to college life, and certain qualified dependents. We have vocational rehabilitation counselors, c...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
A waiver may be an option if you can’t repay a VA debt. Keep reading to learn about waivers for debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education...
Article type: Question and answer
No. In 2011, Congress passed a law that prohibits VA from paying MHA during school breaks. This includes breaks between semesters, quarters, and terms. Be sure to plan ahead to cover your housing cost...
Article type: Question and answer
No. If you finished the class, you won’t have to pay back the GI Bill benefits you used for that class. This is because we count a failing grade (or “punitive grade”) as progress ...
Article type: About
Get answers to common questions about the Yellow Ribbon Program. This program can help you pay for higher out-of-state, private school, foreign school, or graduate school tuition and fees that the Pos...