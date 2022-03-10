Veterans Pension evidence needed

The evidence we need to decide your claim depends on the reason you’re applying for Veterans Pension benefits. Keep reading to find out what the evidence must show and what documents you’ll need to support your claim.

Note: What you’ll need to submit yourself depends on if you’re filing a standard claim or participating in the Fully Developed Claims (FDC) program. You can get a faster decision if you turn in all your evidence at the same time as you file your claim through the FDC program.

Notice to Veterans

We’re required by law to tell you what evidence you’ll need to provide to support your Veterans Pension claim. For your convenience, the information here is a summary of evidence requirements (called “section 5103 notice”). You can find the official evidence requirements in the Application for Veterans Pension (VA Form 21P-527EZ).

Documents you’ll need to support your claim

You’ll need to submit or give us permission to gather these:

Your DD214 or other separation documents, and

Your service treatment records, and

Any medical evidence related to your illness or injury (like doctor’s reports, X-rays, and medical test results)

