Getting care through the Foreign Medical Program
The Foreign Medical Program (FMP) covers the cost of health care you get in a foreign country for a service-connected disability. Keep reading on this page to learn about FMP benefits, services we cover, and how to get care.
Care and services we cover through FMP
We cover care and services that are medically necessary to treat a service-connected disability. Here are some of the types of care and services we cover:
- Outpatient care (office visits)
- Inpatient care (when you stay in a hospital)
- Emergency and urgent care
- Medical equipment, devices, and supplies that your provider prescribes to support your everyday activities—including prosthetics
- Skilled nursing care (medical care by licensed providers to help with medicines, wound care, and other recovery and medical needs)
- Physical therapy
- Prescription medicines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Care and services we don’t cover through FMP
We don’t cover care or services that aren’t related to your service-connected disability.
Here are some of the other types of care and services we don’t cover through FMP:
- Care that isn’t accepted by VA or the U.S. medical community (including experimental treatments and medicines that aren’t approved by the FDA)
- Long-term care in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, mental health facilities, or adult day health centers
- Non-medical home care or companion services
- Medical equipment with deluxe or luxury features (such as a queen- or king-sized bed, remote controls, or a stair-climbing wheelchair)
- Health club, spa, or exercise program memberships
- Family planning services and sterilization
- Gender-affirming care
We don’t cover care and services received in any of these ways:
- Through a grant, study, or research program
- In a U.S. state or territory, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico
- From a provider or facility barred from this program
We also don’t cover these types of costs:
- Travel costs
- Costs for paying bills (like postage, late charges, or check-cashing fees)
- Charges for services, treatments, or supplies that you don’t have to pay by law
More questions you may have about FMP
Does FMP cover dental care?
We cover dental care only if you need the care to treat a service-connected disability.
We may also pay for a dental exam and treatment in these cases:
- If you’re within 90 days of discharge
- If your DD214 doesn’t show that you had a complete dental exam and treatment before discharge
Does FMP cover COVID-19 vaccines?
Yes. If you get a COVID-19 vaccine in a country outside the U.S., you can file an FMP claim for the cost of the vaccine. We can’t send COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. to foreign countries.
If you get a COVID-19 vaccine before registering for FMP, fill out an FMP Registration Form (VA Form 10-7959f-1) and send it together with your claim.
Get VA Form 10-7959f-1 to download
If you’re eligible for FMP benefits, we’ll register you for FMP and then process your vaccine claim.
If you’re a Veteran living in the Philippines, you may be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the VA Manila Outpatient Clinic.
Find out how to get a vaccine at the VA Manila Outpatient Clinic
Does FMP cover mail-order medicines from the U.S.?
No. FMP doesn’t send medicines by mail or cover mail-order medicines from the U.S.
Do I need to get a referral or choose an approved provider?
No. You can choose any licensed health care provider in the foreign country where you live or travel. You don’t need a referral.
What if my documents are in a language other than English?
We’ll translate claim forms and supporting documents into English, but translation may delay your claim.
To help us process your claims faster, we encourage you to choose a provider who can provide documents in English.