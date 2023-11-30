Getting care through the Foreign Medical Program

Care and services we cover through FMP

We cover care and services that are medically necessary to treat a service-connected disability. Here are some of the types of care and services we cover:

Outpatient care (office visits)

Inpatient care (when you stay in a hospital)

Emergency and urgent care

Medical equipment, devices, and supplies that your provider prescribes to support your everyday activities—including prosthetics

Skilled nursing care (medical care by licensed providers to help with medicines, wound care, and other recovery and medical needs)

(medical care by licensed providers to help with medicines, wound care, and other recovery and medical needs) Physical therapy

Prescription medicines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Care and services we don’t cover through FMP

We don’t cover care or services that aren’t related to your service-connected disability.

Here are some of the other types of care and services we don’t cover through FMP:

Care that isn’t accepted by VA or the U.S. medical community (including experimental treatments and medicines that aren’t approved by the FDA)

Long-term care in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, mental health facilities, or adult day health centers

Non-medical home care or companion services

Medical equipment with deluxe or luxury features (such as a queen- or king-sized bed, remote controls, or a stair-climbing wheelchair)

Health club, spa, or exercise program memberships

Family planning services and sterilization

Gender-affirming care

We don’t cover care and services received in any of these ways:

Through a grant, study, or research program

In a U.S. state or territory, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico

From a provider or facility barred from this program

We also don’t cover these types of costs:

Travel costs

Costs for paying bills (like postage, late charges, or check-cashing fees)

Charges for services, treatments, or supplies that you don’t have to pay by law

More questions you may have about FMP