Getting care through the Foreign Medical Program
The Foreign Medical Program (FMP) covers the cost of healthcare you get in a foreign country for a VA-rated, service-connected disability. Keep reading on this page to learn about FMP benefits, services we cover, and how to get care.
Care and services we cover through FMP
We cover care and services that are medically necessary to treat a service-connected disability. Both you and the provider must be in the same foreign country when you get care. This includes telehealth appointments. Here are some of the types of care and services we cover:
- Outpatient care (office visits)
- Inpatient care (when you stay in a hospital)
- Emergency and urgent care
- Medical equipment, devices, and supplies that your provider prescribes to support your everyday activities—including prosthetics
- Skilled nursing care (medical care by licensed providers to help with medicines, wound care, and other recovery and medical needs)
- Physical therapy
- Prescription medicines that are Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved
Care and services we don’t cover through FMP
We don’t cover care or services that aren’t related to your service-connected disability.
Here are some of the other types of care and services we don’t cover through FMP:
- Care that isn’t accepted by VA or the U.S. medical community (including experimental treatments and medicines that aren’t FDA approved)
- Long-term care in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, mental health facilities, or adult day health centers
- Non-medical home care or companion services
- Medical equipment with deluxe or luxury features (such as a queen- or king-sized bed, remote controls, or a stair-climbing wheelchair)
- Health club, spa, or exercise program memberships
- Family planning services and sterilization
- Gender-affirming care
We don’t cover care and services received in any of these ways:
- Through a grant, study, or research program
- In a U.S. state or territory, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico
- In a country that doesn’t accept U.S. Treasury checks or doesn’t allow travel for U.S. citizens
- From a provider or facility barred from this program
We also don’t cover these types of costs:
- Travel costs
- Costs for paying bills (like postage, late charges, or check-cashing fees)
- Charges for services, treatments, or supplies that you don’t have to pay by law
More questions you may have about FMP
Does FMP cover dental care?
We cover dental care only if you need the care to treat a service-connected disability.
We may also pay for a dental exam and treatment in these cases:
- If you’re within 90 days of discharge
- If your DD214 doesn’t show that you had a complete dental exam and treatment before discharge
Does FMP cover mail-order medicines from the U.S.?
No. FMP doesn’t send medicines by mail or cover mail-order medicines from the U.S.
Do I need to get a referral, choose an approved provider, or get prior authorization for care?
No. You can choose any licensed healthcare provider in the foreign country where you live or travel. You don’t need a referral.
And you don’t need to get authorization (approval) for care. But if you have questions about what types of care FMP will cover, you can contact us online through Ask VA. An FMP representative can help you find out if FMP will cover your care.
Contact us online through Ask VA
Exception: If you participate in our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program and you need care for a non-service-connected disability, you need to get a referral from your VR&E case manager before you receive care.
What if my documents are in a language other than English?
We’ll translate claim forms and supporting documents into English, but translation may delay your claim.
To help us process your claims faster, we encourage you to choose a provider who can provide documents in English.
How can I get care through FMP as part of the Veteran Readiness and Employment program?
If you live overseas and participate in our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program, we may cover the cost of medical and dental care you need to participate in VR&E.
In certain cases, this may include care for non-service-connected disabilities. You’ll need to get a referral from your VR&E case manager before you receive care overseas for non-service-connected disabilities.
Make sure the referral includes the specific treatment plan, the dates of your VR&E enrollment, and your case manager’s signature. FMP won’t cover care for non-service-connected disabilities without this referral.